Cannes Trend Talks 2021 Official Programme released
In 'the year that changed everything', understanding creative trends is key to planning success.
Ster-Kinekor, the official Cannes Lions representative in South Africa, along with Bizcommunity, online media partner to Ster-Kinekor, and The Creative Circle, invite you to book now for Cannes Trend Talks 2021 presented by Ann Nurock.
Official Cannes representative Ster-Kinekor, Creative Circle and Bizcommunity present Cannes Trend Talks 2021
Ster-Kinekor along with Bizcommunity invite you to Cannes Trend Talks 2021 presented by Ann Nurock...
Bizcommunity.com 30 Jun 2021
This year, Cannes Lions went online for the first time and Ann Nurock and some of SA’s leading creatives, who were all category judges at this year’s festival, watched the talks by global thought leaders, analysed award-winning campaigns and identified key themes, to bring you their insights at Cannes Lions Trends Talks 2021 taking place online Thursday, 22 July.
Get the inside scoop on what’s really cutting through with audiences, as well as what’s steering the direction for local and global creative communities. – Cannes LionsFind out about the 42% of consumers who make up the global Accenture study who said they would switch brands from providers who did not have relevant societal impact, and curated examples of the award-winning work with analysis. Ann Nurock presents her annual case studies, which show how creativity continues to be a driver in identifying and addressing some of the world's most urgent problems.
“The work this year was really fresh, not because it was new, but because it was more human. Work that solved problems delivered a better ROI,” Ann Nurock, senior partner: Relationship Audits Management, industry advocate and Cannes Lions reporter.
Book out 2pm-6pm 22 July 2021 in your calendar for this immersion session virtually together with your peers with Q&A sessions after each speaker.
Cannes Lions Trends Talks 2021 Programme
- 2pm: Welcome by MC Neo Mashigo, presents Creative Circle rankings
- 2.20pm: Ann Nurock “The year that changed everything” trends presentation
- 3.20–3.30pm: Q&A
- 3.30pm: Break, awards-winning reels
- 3.40pm: Panel discussions:
- Brett Morris (Film Lions juror)
- Steph van Niekerk (Industry Craft Lions)
- Lufuno Mavhungu (Radio and Audio Lions juror)
- Brett Morris (Film Lions juror)
- 4.15pm: Break, award-winning reels
- 4.35pm: Neo Mashigo hosts panellists:
- Nkgabiseng Motau (Print & Publishing Lions juror)
- Tanya Schreuder (Media Lions juror)
- Bryan Habana (Entertainment Lions for Sport jurors)
- Nkgabiseng Motau (Print & Publishing Lions juror)
- 6pm: Event to conclude
Book now for this annual industry highlight proudly brought to you by Ster-Kinekor, official SA Cannes Lions representatives, Creative Circle and Bizcommunity (supported by the Loeries).
Save the date and book now:
22 July 2021 | 2pm | R150 per ticket
Secure your ticket by email: moc.rokenikrets@sklatdnertsennac
For more:
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!
