Ogilvy South Africa breaks records at 2022 Assegai Awards

At the recent 2022 Assegai Awards, Ogilvy South Africa was announced as overall Agency of the Year, after receiving a record breaking 64 awards. These included 17 Golds, 13 Silvers, 8 Bronzes, 24 Leader awards, the Nkosi award (given to the best performing campaign of the year) and finally the IAS Agency of the Year award.

Each year the Direct Marketing Association acknowledge and award brands and agencies across South Africa, who produce Direct Marketing and Integrated Marketing campaigns that deliver exceptional results.

Pete Case, Ogilvy South Africa CEO and creative chairman comments, “Following our recent ‘effective marketing’ success at The Effie’s, it’s an absolutely wonderful situation for both our clients and our people, to win these accolades at the Assegai’s. Both of these platforms celebrate effective marketing as the number one metric of success and this underpins our core strategy here at Ogilvy to create ‘work that works’, delivering impact for brands and people. What makes the results even more special for us, is to see the breadth of our clients and work that was recognised at the event including; DSTV, Cadbury, Carling Black Label, Bestmed, PEP, Volkswagen, KFC, Anglo American, Kotex, Colgate and Castle Lite.”

Ogilvy was recognised in the following categories of expertise; Branded content, Health & Wellness, Integrated Communications, Social Good, Data Inspired, Search Advertising, CRM & Loyalty, Data Inspired Technology, Email, Social Media, Mobile, Online Video, Multi Language campaign, Entertainment & Sports, Media Innovation, Experiential Marketing, Emerging Technologies and Shared Value, indicating a broad expanse of capability across these specialist communications areas.

Neo Makhele, Ogilvy South Africa chief strategy officer adds, “We are truly humbled by this recognition. Our purpose is to show the value we can create for our clients and therefore this recognition for effective marketing is a reinforcement of that mission. A mission to create meaningful impact for brands, at a time when they need it most.”

The DMA’s Assegai Awards state that, “Since inception, the Assegai Awards have strived to benchmark the South African Marketing industry, to highlight best-in-class Direct Marketing examples and encourage all players in the industry to work towards achieving greatness in their campaigns. An Assegai Award does not give honours for extravagant production values, enormous budgets or big-name companies. Rather, it recognises breakthrough strategy, creative brilliance and outstanding results in all Direct Marketing media, from mail and print to digital, from mobile to broadcast.”