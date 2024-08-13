Women dominate SA property ownership

Women are active buyers and sellers in South Africa’s property market, and outnumber men as property owners.

Source: Supplied. Hayley Ivins-Downes, managing executive Real Estate at Lightstone.

Hayley Ivins-Downes, managing executive real estate at Lightstone, a provider of comprehensive data, analytics and systems on property, automotive and business assets, said women-only buyers accounted for 2,154 000 (38%) of stock owned, and co-owned another 1,883 000 (33%) properties. Men-only owners accounted for 1,694 000 (29%) of all properties.

Ten years ago, Ivins-Downes said mixed-gender couples buying property outnumbered both men-only and women-only buyers, but this has changed. “In 2016, women-only buyers surpassed men-only buyers and the gap between the two categories has increased steadily since then as the men-only proportion has remained relatively unchanged,” she said.

Women-only buyers moved ahead of mixed gender couples in 2022 to dominate property ownership.

However, while more women were buying property, they were doing so at lower values (including social housing) than the other two categories. “The gap between prices paid by women-only buyers and mixed-gender couples has widened since 2020,” said Ivins-Downes.

In fact, Ivins-Downes noted that women-only buyers dominated the R1.5m price band.

Finally, Ivins-Downes said the statistics demonstrated that women, as with men, are buying property later in life than before.