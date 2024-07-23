Winners of the 2024 Africa Impact Investment Awards

Celebrating outstanding contributions to the burgeoning impact investment sector across the African continent, the 2nd annual Africa Impact Investment Award winners were announced as part of the annual Africa Impact Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, on 17 July.

Hosted by Krutham, the research-led consulting firm specialising in capital markets and financial services in developing countries, and sponsored by FirstRand, the awards showcase exemplary achievements in driving sustainable and inclusive growth.

Krutham executive chairman, Dr Stuart Theobald noted the progress in the ecosystem since the inaugural edition of the awards last year. “It’s tremendously exciting to see the power of catalytic capital across the continent and the increased cooperation to facilitate access to capital for emerging entrepreneurs.”

However, Theobald also said that, “the cadence and scale of investment could still be increased significantly.”

Africa's impact investment market has seen considerable growth, with investments rising from $38bn in 2015 to approximately $65.2bn in 2022. Despite this progress, challenges remain, including poor visibility and credibility of interventions, regulatory uncertainties, and underdeveloped practices for monitoring and evaluation. Nonetheless, the continent presents numerous opportunities, particularly in high-impact sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and renewable energy.

The Krutham Africa Impact Investment Awards 2024 highlight the exceptional work being done to advance impact investing in Africa. This year’s winners exemplify the visionary spirit and commitment to positive change that defines the sector. The judging panel of 11 was composed of members of the impact investment ecosystem including Dr Frank Aswani of The African Venture Philanthropy Alliance, Sylvain Merlen of the UNDP and Sophia Omar of the Impact Investing Institute among others.

2024 winners: