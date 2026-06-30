Why ChatGPT ads could become the most important advertising channel since Google

Every few years, a new platform emerges that fundamentally changes how businesses acquire customers.

Google transformed advertising by connecting businesses with users actively searching for solutions.

Facebook transformed advertising by enabling advertisers to target audiences based on demographics, interests, and behaviors.

Now, artificial intelligence is creating an entirely new category of advertising.

With the launch of ChatGPT Ads, marketers are entering a world where advertising isn't built around keywords or audiences. Instead, it's built around conversations.

That distinction may seem subtle, but it's one of the biggest shifts our industry has seen in decades.

As someone who has spent years helping businesses generate leads through Google Ads, Facebook Ads, SEO, Local Service Ads, and emerging AI search channels, I believe ChatGPT Ads represent the beginning of a major change in how consumers discover products and services.

The businesses that understand this shift early will have a significant advantage.

Search is changing

For years, digital marketing has revolved around one central assumption:

When someone needs information, they go to a search engine.

That assumption is becoming less true every month.

Today, millions of users are turning to AI assistants instead of traditional search engines when they need answers.

Instead of searching:

"Best personal injury lawyer near me"

They ask:

"Who is the best personal injury lawyer in my city and why?"

Instead of searching:

"CRM software for law firms"

They ask:

"What CRM should a 10-attorney law firm use if they want better intake management and marketing attribution?"

The difference is important.

Users aren't simply searching for links anymore.

They're asking questions.

They're providing context.

They're engaging in longer decision-making processes.

And that's exactly where ChatGPT Ads become interesting.

Why intent matters more than traffic

One of the biggest mistakes marketers make is confusing traffic with intent.

A website visitor doesn't necessarily represent a buyer.

A social media impression doesn't necessarily represent a prospect.

A click doesn't necessarily represent demand.

A conversation often does.

When a user spends ten minutes discussing a problem with ChatGPT, they're revealing something far more valuable than a search keyword.

They're revealing their goals.

Their frustrations.

Their concerns.

Their buying criteria.

Their timeline.

Their priorities.

That's a level of insight marketers have rarely had access to at scale.

As AI platforms continue to grow, advertising will increasingly shift toward understanding conversations rather than simply targeting keywords.

The end of traditional funnel thinking

Most marketers still operate using a traditional funnel.

Awareness.

Consideration.

Decision.

Purchase.

ChatGPT compresses these stages into a single interaction.

A user can learn about a problem, evaluate potential solutions, compare vendors, understand pricing, and receive recommendations within a single conversation.

That means advertisers must rethink how they approach messaging.

Instead of focusing solely on generating awareness, advertisers need to create campaigns that support users who are already deep into the decision-making process.

This creates opportunities for businesses with strong offers, clear differentiation, and credible expertise.

It creates challenges for businesses relying on generic marketing messages.

What makes ChatGPT ads different?

There are three characteristics that make this advertising channel unique.

1. Conversations create better context

Google understands keywords.

Facebook understands audiences.

ChatGPT understands conversations.

That allows advertising to become significantly more relevant because it can align with the broader discussion rather than a single search query.

For advertisers, relevance becomes more important than volume.

2. Trust becomes the primary currency

Traditional advertising often rewards attention-grabbing tactics.

AI advertising rewards credibility.

Users interacting with ChatGPT are often looking for reliable answers.

If your business lacks authority, social proof, reviews, or expertise, your advertisements are less likely to perform.

In many ways, ChatGPT Ads may reward trusted brands more than any advertising platform we've seen before.

3. Organic AI visibility matters

Many businesses assume they can simply buy visibility inside AI platforms.

I don't believe that's how this ecosystem will evolve.

Brands that already appear in AI-generated recommendations will likely have a stronger foundation for paid advertising success.

That's why businesses should invest in both AI optimisation and paid advertising simultaneously.

For law firms specifically, we've already begun helping firms position themselves for visibility inside AI-generated search experiences while preparing for ChatGPT's advertising ecosystem. You can learn more about that process here: https://webris.org/chatgpt-ads-for-lawyers/

Understanding ChatGPT's advertising rules

One of the biggest questions advertisers have is whether ChatGPT will operate like Google or Facebook when it comes to ad approvals.

The answer appears to be no.

OpenAI has taken a much more cautious approach.

The platform is focused on maintaining user trust, which means stricter advertising standards than many marketers are accustomed to.

Categories that face significant restrictions

Advertisers should expect limitations around:

Adult products and services



Gambling-related businesses



Tobacco and nicotine products



Firearms and weapons



Dangerous products



Illegal services



Fraudulent business models



Hate speech and extremist content



Misleading health claims



Deceptive financial offers

Businesses operating within these categories may face additional review requirements or outright restrictions.

Sensitive conversations receive additional protection

Another major difference is contextual sensitivity.

ChatGPT is designed to recognise conversations involving:

Mental health



Self-harm



Personal crises



Serious medical conditions



Emotional distress



Vulnerable users

Advertising opportunities within these conversations are often restricted or limited.

This represents a major shift from many traditional platforms, where audience targeting has historically been more aggressive.

Legal advertising requirements

Legal marketers should pay close attention to compliance requirements.

While law firms can participate in AI advertising, the same ethical standards that apply to legal advertising elsewhere continue to matter.

That includes:

Avoiding misleading claims



Avoiding guarantees of outcomes



Providing truthful information



Following state bar advertising regulations



Using proper disclaimers where necessary

The firms that focus on education and consumer value will likely outperform firms relying on aggressive marketing tactics.

What happens next?

Every advertising platform follows a predictable cycle.

Early adopters enter first.

Competition increases.

Costs rise.

Best practices emerge.

Then the market matures.

Today, we're still in the first phase.

Most businesses are paying attention to AI.

Very few are actively developing strategies around AI advertising.

That's creating an opportunity for marketers willing to experiment before the market becomes crowded.

The reality is that consumer behaviour is already changing.

People are increasingly relying on AI assistants to research products, compare providers, and make purchasing decisions.

Advertising dollars will eventually follow that behaviour.

The question isn't whether conversational advertising becomes a major channel.

The question is how quickly it happens.

Final thoughts

ChatGPT Ads shouldn't be viewed as a replacement for Google Ads, Facebook Ads, SEO, or other acquisition channels.

At least not yet.

Instead, businesses should view AI advertising as an additional layer in a broader customer acquisition strategy.

The companies that win in the next decade will likely be the ones that understand how to combine traditional search, social advertising, organic AI visibility, and conversational advertising into a unified marketing approach.

We're still early.

But if history has taught us anything, it's that the biggest opportunities in advertising usually belong to the businesses that start paying attention before everyone else does.



