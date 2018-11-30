Finance Accounting & Auditing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SAICASauce AdvertisingAICPA & CIMAOnPoint PRHuman8DentsuJuta and CompanyLocation BankEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Accounting & Auditing Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    What if the audit profession had an amplified voice?

    By Angel Sithole, issued by SAICA
    17 Jul 2024
    17 Jul 2024
    The last five years have seen an improvement in the audit profession when it comes to audit failures. Is this evidence that the entire financial ecosystem finally understands the importance of taking responsibility for the audit process or is it because of the increase in legislative mandate and high scrutiny that is currently imposed on the audit profession?
    Angel Sithole, Project Director: Audit and Assurance at SAICA
    Angel Sithole, Project Director: Audit and Assurance at SAICA

    Some legacy issues come up now and then on the news, but we are hopeful that the days of audit failures are behind us. How do we continue to ride this new wave, as it were, and retain the momentum?

    Auditors are regarded to be independent gatekeepers for investors and shareholders. This is potentially why there is usually an expectation gap between what auditors’ responsibilities are and what the market thinks are the responsibilities of auditors. How do we narrow this gap and ensure that everyone in the financial ecosystem wins?

    A lot of research has been done on human behaviours and the financial ecosystem. Some may say let’s keep telling the good stories of what auditors do, while others say let the entire financial ecosystem be trained on their respective responsibilities to ensure good governance and accountability. The one fact that remains unchanged is that one audit failure results in a negative perception of the entire profession.

    Would a centre of audit quality shift the eco-dynamics? Would it assist our profession in ensuring that all members of the financial ecosystem are held accountable? Let’s explore this thought further.

    The main purpose of having a centre of audit quality is to enhance public trust and promote high-quality financial reporting by the profession. The role of auditors will continue to be critical when it comes to financial capital markets in protecting investors and the public at large.

    Investor confidence and trust in capital markets have a direct or indirect correlation to the state of affairs of any organisation − which in recent years usually means the audit opinion will increase or decrease investor confidence, which in turn will affect the shareholder value. For example, an audit opinion that consisting of several key audit matters highlighted by auditors from internal controls to liquidity issues would make any investor uncomfortable to invest in a company, and those investors that already have a share in the company could look to dispose of their investments.

    Over recent years our profession has noted an increase in regulations intended to mitigate and protect the public from audit failures. This has put a strain on the profession, as we see fewer individuals who want to be registered auditors.

    Changing landscapes driven by drivers such as ESG reporting, new technologies, and globalisation demand that auditors continue to upskill themselves to remain relevant in the current environment or face being extinct. The establishment of a centre of audit quality may be the answer to the call or the missing puzzle.

    For example, in the United States, the purpose of the US Centre of Audit Quality includes being responsible for driving the following:

    • Representing an independent voice of the auditing profession and engaging with regulators and stakeholders on matters affecting the profession and the role of the profession in the economy and society
    • Independent analysis and views on accounting and audit technical matters in general
    • Collaborating with legislators, regulators and other business associations and stakeholders to establish a stable, conducive policy and business environment
    • Promoting initiatives to enhance the attractiveness of the profession

    Does the profession in South Africa need a voice that will speak on its behalf when controversial statements are being made with regard to auditors and to drive the necessary culture in the profession that will enhance investor confidence?

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Angel Sithole

    Angel Sithole, Project Director: Audit and Assurance at SAICA
    SAICA
    SAICA is the professional home of #DifferenceMakers - A community of passionate accountants who are leaders in business, government, and the communities they serve. CA(SA); AGA(SA) and AT(SA).

    Related

    Wendy Simmons, audit manager at Hobbs Sinclair
    A question of ethics
     30 Nov 2018
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz