ICT Mobile & Apps
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Bullion PR & CommunicationVarsity VibeRocketseedBizcommunity.comAfriGISQuickEasy SoftwareLocation BankEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Mobile & Apps Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    News ICT Mobile & Apps

    Varsity Vibe acknowledged at The South African Loyalty Awards 2024

    Issued by Varsity Vibe
    20 Sep 2024
    20 Sep 2024
    We’re proud to announce that Varsity Vibe has secured a highly commended acknowledgement in the highly competitive ‘Best Loyalty Partnership Programme’ category at the sixth annual South African Loyalty Awards 2024! This award celebrates brands that deliver exceptional value to their members, highlighting our commitment to a loyalty offering that drives commercial benefits for our partners and enhances the customer experience for our community.
    Image: The South African Loyalty Awards
    Image: The South African Loyalty Awards

    This prestigious award recognises and celebrates brands that go above and beyond in delivering exceptional value to their members. It highlights our commitment to providing a loyalty offering that drives both commercial benefits for our partners and an enhanced customer experience for our community.

    As South Africa’s first loyalty platform dedicated to students and youth, our mission has always been to empower the future of SA. From our humble beginnings as a self-funded startup offering loyalty cards at a single university, we’ve grown into the ‘must-have app’ for over 800,000 members across the country. Through our exciting partnership with Standard Bank, Varsity Vibe now connects with young people aged 16 to 25 across the country.

    This recognition reflects our passion for creating value-driven partnerships that resonate with South Africa’s youth. Through our dynamic physical and digital marketing platforms, we serve as a gateway for our partner brands and businesses to engage meaningfully with the future leaders of South Africa.

    A heartfelt thank you to our amazing members and brand partners – this achievement wouldn’t be possible without your continued support!

    Read more: Standard Bank, Varsity Vibe
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Varsity Vibe
    Varsity Vibe connects over 800,000 South African students and youth with brands, through exclusive deals and discounts. Varsity Vibe has helped over 200 brands build lasting relationships with the youth market, driving sales and revenue, throughout its 13-year history.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz