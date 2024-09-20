Varsity Vibe acknowledged at The South African Loyalty Awards 2024

We’re proud to announce that Varsity Vibe has secured a highly commended acknowledgement in the highly competitive ‘Best Loyalty Partnership Programme’ category at the sixth annual South African Loyalty Awards 2024! This award celebrates brands that deliver exceptional value to their members, highlighting our commitment to a loyalty offering that drives commercial benefits for our partners and enhances the customer experience for our community.

Image: The South African Loyalty Awards

As South Africa’s first loyalty platform dedicated to students and youth, our mission has always been to empower the future of SA. From our humble beginnings as a self-funded startup offering loyalty cards at a single university, we’ve grown into the ‘must-have app’ for over 800,000 members across the country. Through our exciting partnership with Standard Bank, Varsity Vibe now connects with young people aged 16 to 25 across the country.

This recognition reflects our passion for creating value-driven partnerships that resonate with South Africa’s youth. Through our dynamic physical and digital marketing platforms, we serve as a gateway for our partner brands and businesses to engage meaningfully with the future leaders of South Africa.

A heartfelt thank you to our amazing members and brand partners – this achievement wouldn’t be possible without your continued support!



