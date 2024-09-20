Subscribe & Follow
Varsity Vibe acknowledged at The South African Loyalty Awards 2024
This prestigious award recognises and celebrates brands that go above and beyond in delivering exceptional value to their members. It highlights our commitment to providing a loyalty offering that drives both commercial benefits for our partners and an enhanced customer experience for our community.
As South Africa’s first loyalty platform dedicated to students and youth, our mission has always been to empower the future of SA. From our humble beginnings as a self-funded startup offering loyalty cards at a single university, we’ve grown into the ‘must-have app’ for over 800,000 members across the country. Through our exciting partnership with Standard Bank, Varsity Vibe now connects with young people aged 16 to 25 across the country.
This recognition reflects our passion for creating value-driven partnerships that resonate with South Africa’s youth. Through our dynamic physical and digital marketing platforms, we serve as a gateway for our partner brands and businesses to engage meaningfully with the future leaders of South Africa.
A heartfelt thank you to our amazing members and brand partners – this achievement wouldn’t be possible without your continued support!
