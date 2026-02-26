Training tomorrow’s champions

Every champion owes their rise to a coach who believed in them first.

On the sports field, coaching unlocks peak performance. Athletes train rigorously, not from deficiency, but to reach their potential. Imagine if every learner approached education with this drive.

The classroom mirrors the sports field. Coaches in both arenas guide from the sidelines. They instil confidence and foster growth through consistent, personalised support.

Yet extra academic support is often misjudged. Instead of a remedial last resort when marks drop, tutoring and academic coaching are strategic, empowering every learner to excel.

No two players train identically. Coaches evaluate, adapt, and cultivate optimal conditions for growth. Every outstanding coach begins with the individual.

Academic coaching uses a high-performance model. Learners arrive with unique styles; some need foundational help, others need confidence, and others need the freedom to engage. Personalised learning reduces pressure and promotes progress.

In South Africa, the need for targeted support is evident. The latest Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS 2021, released 2023) reports that 81% of Grade 4 learners cannot read for meaning in any language. Although government and schools are addressing systemic barriers, large class sizes – often exceeding 40 learners in many public schools – limit individual attention. These results reflect circumstances, learning pace, and access to tailored support more than intelligence or capability. With effective coaching, outcomes can improve.

The 2024 National Senior Certificate results reported gains in overall pass rates, yet subject-level analysis reveals persistent gaps in mathematics and science performance, especially at the distinction level. This highlights a crucial truth: passing differs from excelling. Coaching helps learners advance from average to advanced, from competent to confident.

The psychological effect of one-on-one academic coaching rivals that on the sports field. Confidence is often the initial breakthrough. When learners feel seen and supported, anxiety decreases, and concentration intensifies. In a 2024 report by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), exam-related stress ranked among the most common triggers for adolescent anxiety calls during peak assessments. Structured academic support helps alleviate this pressure by offering preparation, strategy, and reassurance.

With steady guidance, learners build resilience and a performance mindset. Mistakes become part of training, not reasons to quit. They learn to review, adjust and try again. Over time, this strengthens both skills and self-belief.

Coaching prepares people for independence. Sports coaches train athletes to take the shot; academic coaches equip learners to own their progress.

Just as high-performing athletes depend on coaches, every child deserves that same support to realise their potential.

Reframing tutoring as coaching changes the narrative. Seeking personalised support reflects a commitment to growth and long-term success. Coaching is a strategic choice for future champions.

On behalf of Clive Robinson, MD of Tutor Doctor SA.



