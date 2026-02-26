South Africa
Education Primary & Secondary Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Tutor DoctorBullion PR & CommunicationCollege SAWaterfall School of BusinessNorth-West University (NWU)SesekoNorthlink CollegeImpaqOxford University PressSACAPOnPoint PRFundiConnectSam HospitalityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Training tomorrow’s champions

    Every champion owes their rise to a coach who believed in them first.
    Issued by Tutor Doctor
    26 Feb 2026
    26 Feb 2026
    Training tomorrow&#x2019;s champions

    On the sports field, coaching unlocks peak performance. Athletes train rigorously, not from deficiency, but to reach their potential. Imagine if every learner approached education with this drive.

    The classroom mirrors the sports field. Coaches in both arenas guide from the sidelines. They instil confidence and foster growth through consistent, personalised support.

    Yet extra academic support is often misjudged. Instead of a remedial last resort when marks drop, tutoring and academic coaching are strategic, empowering every learner to excel.

    No two players train identically. Coaches evaluate, adapt, and cultivate optimal conditions for growth. Every outstanding coach begins with the individual.

    Academic coaching uses a high-performance model. Learners arrive with unique styles; some need foundational help, others need confidence, and others need the freedom to engage. Personalised learning reduces pressure and promotes progress.

    In South Africa, the need for targeted support is evident. The latest Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS 2021, released 2023) reports that 81% of Grade 4 learners cannot read for meaning in any language. Although government and schools are addressing systemic barriers, large class sizes – often exceeding 40 learners in many public schools – limit individual attention. These results reflect circumstances, learning pace, and access to tailored support more than intelligence or capability. With effective coaching, outcomes can improve.

    The 2024 National Senior Certificate results reported gains in overall pass rates, yet subject-level analysis reveals persistent gaps in mathematics and science performance, especially at the distinction level. This highlights a crucial truth: passing differs from excelling. Coaching helps learners advance from average to advanced, from competent to confident.

    The psychological effect of one-on-one academic coaching rivals that on the sports field. Confidence is often the initial breakthrough. When learners feel seen and supported, anxiety decreases, and concentration intensifies. In a 2024 report by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), exam-related stress ranked among the most common triggers for adolescent anxiety calls during peak assessments. Structured academic support helps alleviate this pressure by offering preparation, strategy, and reassurance.

    With steady guidance, learners build resilience and a performance mindset. Mistakes become part of training, not reasons to quit. They learn to review, adjust and try again. Over time, this strengthens both skills and self-belief.

    Coaching prepares people for independence. Sports coaches train athletes to take the shot; academic coaches equip learners to own their progress.

    Just as high-performing athletes depend on coaches, every child deserves that same support to realise their potential.

    Reframing tutoring as coaching changes the narrative. Seeking personalised support reflects a commitment to growth and long-term success. Coaching is a strategic choice for future champions.

    On behalf of Clive Robinson, MD of Tutor Doctor SA.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Tutor Doctor
    Tutor Doctor is the leading in-home tutoring service covering all ages, subjects & abilities.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz