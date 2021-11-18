Trace Urban and Trace Africa update channel offerings

Always connected to the pulse of urban culture, Trace plans to deliver even more of what their viewers love - the music via current favourites and entirely new shows.

Trace Urban: “More Hits. More Fresh. More You”

Image supplied

Trace Urban, the Hip Hop, R&B and Rhythmic music channel has evolved its offering to a more streamlined and simplified, playlist-driven experience for their viewers.

The channel will provide more hits, while also introducing more fresh and original content throughout the day at fixed time slots.

The current highest viewed shows that will remain on the 2024/2025 roster include K-Pop Hits, Gqom 10 Hits, and Piano to the World.

With a big focus on increased fresh content: new and original content will introduce emerging talent and music for the next season via Trace original shows including House of Trace, showcasing live performances on Trace Sessions and the flagship show New Music Friday which is dedicated to debuting the hottest new tracks.

New Music Friday

This flagship show is a fan favorite, blending dynamic energy with a focus on discovering new talent while staying up-to-date with the hottest tracks. It consistently keeps viewers informed about the freshest music in the industry.

Introducing Vik The Groove, the channel’s only dedicated presenter-led show, offering an unmatched music experience

New Music Friday will premiere on 11 October 2024 and will air every Friday at 12pm, 5pm and 8pm, with a repeat on Saturdays at 12pm.

Drill Hits

Brand new to the channel, Drill Hits is set to spotlight the rapidly growing drill music genre, bringing viewers the best tracks and emerging artists shaping the scene.

Drill music is a subgenre of hip-hop that originated in the early 2010s, primarily in the South Side of Chicago, and later gained significant popularity in the UK, especially London. Known for its gritty, raw, and often dark lyrical content, drill music typically reflects street life, violence, and the struggles of urban youth.

The show airs every Tuesday from 3-3.30pm.

Shorts

Another exciting new addition to the channel, Shorts will seamlessly connect TV and social media. In today’s fast-paced media landscape, this show delivers quick, bite-sized content for fast, engaging entertainment, keeping viewers hooked with its dynamic and fresh format.

K-Pop Hits

With an ever-growing global K-Pop movement,K-Pop Hits is yet another Trace audience favourite. The show airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3-3.30pm.

Trace Africa: “Kuningi - More of What You Love”

Image supplied

This proudly South African focused music channel will continue to deliver thematic shows but with a surge of more local music and culture.

Known for reflecting on the rhythmic lifestyles of South Africans, Trace Africa is committed to delivering more of what its viewers love and will continue to provide a rich mix of local and Afro-urban.

With the channel’s repositioning to increase emerging talent from the country, the goal of pushing more local is very intentional.

Over the next few weeks, Trace Africa will be airing a variety of external shows further pushing the boundaries of local lifestyle content. Additionally, the channel is introducing a dedicated hour for undiscovered artists, giving a platform to local talent and showcasing hidden gems in the music industry.

Trace will feature its top-performing shows including originals Hit 30 and Hits & Lyrics. In addition, new playlists have been introduced via various new thematic playlists: Afro Vibes, Amapiano Plz, All Hip Hop, Fresh and New.

“With change comes great opportunity. We are confident that our new programming lineup will not only resonate with our current audience but also attract new viewers to Trace. For 17 years, Trace has been a key player in promoting South African music on a local, regional and global stage.

With the success of the pan-African Trace Awards, launched in 2023 and set to return in 2025, we continue to elevate African music and culture to new heights. Our commitment remains steadfast—to empower emerging talents and amplify the rich diversity of Afro-urban music worldwide," shared Trace’s managing director of Southern Africa, Valentine Gaudin-Muteba.