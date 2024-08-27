More #WomensMonth
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Social Media and Content Manager Cape Town
The rise of apartment living: 8 reasons this is a growing trend
“Previously, apartment living in retirement years was avoided because of concerns around limited space, lack of accessibility with stairs, and a sense of seclusion,” noted Barto van Der Merwe, managing director of Renishaw Property Developments, a subsidiary of the JSE-listed Crookes Brothers Limited.
“However, modern apartment-design specifically caters for the needs and lifestyles of senior citizens, giving them a really great property option for those who want to enjoy a hassle-free lifestyle.”
Here are some of the key reasons that mature buyers have started looking more at apartment properties when investing in their retirement homes:
- 1. Lock-up-and-go The working world has become much more global which means many people looking to retire in places like the KZN South Coast have children and grandchildren around the world. This means travel will be an important factor when considering a property in which to invest. Apartments are the ideal lock-up-and-go option which means retirees can travel at a moment’s notice without having to worry about their home.
- 2. Minimal maintenance Home maintenance is a costly and time-consuming part of property ownership, but when investing in an apartment, maintenance is kept to an absolute minimum. Investing in a new property development, particularly one that has been built to quality standards, means that interior maintenance requirements will be years away. Exterior maintenance and even gardening services can often be included within the levy, so it’s not a hassle for homeowners.
- 3. An updated lifestyle Moving into an apartment might require selling or giving away furniture and other home-décor items better suited to a larger home, but this can be a good thing. Often younger relatives will welcome the inheritance of quality furniture and it remains in the family, without being a burden. This is also a great opportunity to declutter and offload items that have just been taking up space, creating a sense of freedom physically and mentally.
- 4. Security State-of-the-art security features associated with gated estates, such as electrified perimeter fencing, 24-hour security patrols, CCTV cameras, and biometric access control. Having minimal access points, and the close proximity of neighbours is a major deterrent for criminal activity – particularly as neighbours are often around.
- 5. Community Apartment living fosters a real sense of that close-knit community within gated communities as well. Neighbours know each other and can be called upon to keep an eye on things when someone is away. This eradicates any sense of isolation that can accompany the latter part of one’s life, as there are always people around for a quick chat, a cup of coffee, or a social engagement. Many gated estates have great social clubs, from bingo, canasta and pool to archery, trail walking, and pottery, so there’s a community for every resident.
- 6. Facilities It doesn’t matter if an investor is buying a large-scale property or an apartment within a gated estate, access to the village facilities is for all. This immediately expands the perceived living space as retirees can enjoy the many sports facilities, community centres, eateries, healthcare, and other community-living benefits of a village. This is also great for hosting family members, as there is space to entertain with grandchildren kept engaged.
- 7. Accessibility Where old-style apartments could be quite small with accessibility limited by endless stairs, modern apartments can be designed with ample space, wide hallways, and single-level access. Gated estates in coastal climates will generally include great ocean views with designs that maximise natural light to enhance the sense of space. These are designed for retirees to easily navigate the entire apartment space as they age.
- 8. Cost-effectiveness Finally, apartments are an affordable investment choice as they have a lower price tag and fewer expenses related to cleaning and maintenance. Well-designed apartments that enhance natural lighting and through-breezes also minimise the need for artificial lighting and cooling, decreasing monthly living expenses.
Apartments at Renishaw Hills
When looking for prime apartments in secure estates on the KZN South Coast, Renishaw Hills in Scottburgh is the top choice for investors. Renishaw Hills is not a retirement village, instead, it is a mature lifestyle estate for those over 50, championing an active lifestyle with a strong community.
This forms part of the 1 300ha Renishaw Coastal Precinct, however – unlike other large developments - only 20% of Renishaw Coastal Precinct will be developed, with the remaining 80% transformed into a stunning conservation area. This approach creates one of South Africa’s largest and most unique developments, offering a harmonious blend of modern living and nature.
The pet-friendly Renishaw Hills has launched 16 exclusive apartments with the finest finishes, spacious layouts, modern conveniences, and ocean or forest views. Starting from just R1,595 000 the 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom apartments come with the choice of a spacious garage or an undercover parking bay. There are also additional garages and parking bays available for purchase which can also be used as storage space.
Affordable levies include all exterior maintenance and insurance, garden services, refuse collection, postal services, fibre-optic WiFi, security, healthcare options, and access to fantastic communal facilities.
Residents at Renishaw Hills enjoy a vibrant and active lifestyle where every day is a tribute to living fully.