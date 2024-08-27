The rise of apartment living: 8 reasons this is a growing trend

Downsizing and retirement often go together, and while some might choose a smaller home or maisonette, apartments in secure estates are becoming a popular option for active seniors. This is particularly true for those who want to live on the coast while also enjoying the freedom to travel when they want.

Source: Supplied.

“Previously, apartment living in retirement years was avoided because of concerns around limited space, lack of accessibility with stairs, and a sense of seclusion,” noted Barto van Der Merwe, managing director of Renishaw Property Developments, a subsidiary of the JSE-listed Crookes Brothers Limited.

“However, modern apartment-design specifically caters for the needs and lifestyles of senior citizens, giving them a really great property option for those who want to enjoy a hassle-free lifestyle.”

Here are some of the key reasons that mature buyers have started looking more at apartment properties when investing in their retirement homes: