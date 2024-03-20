The rise of alternative schooling options in South Africa

In South Africa, the traditional schooling model is experiencing a shift, with an increasing number of families opting for non-traditional education options such as homeschooling and online schooling. This trend is driven by a variety of factors, including the rising costs of private schooling, a desire for more flexibility, safety, personalised learning environments and concerns over the quality of government education.

According to KLA’s YouGov Profiles, 56% of parents with children younger than 18 believe that state school education is not up to standard. Pupils in the poorest 70% of schools are now 10 times less likely to read for meaning compared to the wealthiest 10%, highlighting a widening educational gap and growing dissatisfaction with public education, encouraging parents to seek alternative forms of education.

Homeschooling in South Africa is regulated under the South African Schools Act (SASA) and the Home Education Policy, allowing parents to register their child(ren) for home education. Parents must choose a curriculum, ensure regular assessments, and keep records of the child’s academic progress. However, with these responsibilities comes the flexibility to design a learning programme tailored to the child’s needs, promoting individual growth and critical thinking.

Online schooling has been driven by technological advancements and the need for flexible learning options. Institutions like CambriLearn have played a key role in shaping online education trends, offering curricula that cater to a wide range of learners. This flexible approach allows students to learn at their own pace while still benefiting from a structured educational programme provided by qualified teachers.

The 60% of parents with children younger than 18 who agree that many things they learned in traditional school are irrelevant to life may find online schooling appealing, as it provides the opportunity to incorporate real-world skills into the curriculum. In addition, online schooling reduces the need for expensive private schooling, which is a barrier for many families.

Although YouGov Profiles shows that 80% of parents with children younger than 18 believe private schools provide the best opportunities (this is higher than the national South African population) they also feel that private schools are elitist (68%), leading parents to explore more inclusive alternatives.

Homeschooling provides a less stressful environment, free from the pressures of bulling and fitting in – a welcomed aspect of this environment with 60% of South African children needing mental health support. It allows flexibility in scheduling that promotes better sleep, productivity, and overall well-being. Additionally, 82% of parents believe schools should encourage sports and the homeschooling and online learning adaptable structure can support this by offering more time for physical activity, helping children thrive academically, emotionally, and physically.

Despite the benefits, non-traditional schooling comes with challenges. Parents must ensure the chosen curriculum meets academic standards and is recognised by higher education institutions, while also complying with regulations, such as independent assessments and government oversight. Furthermore, homeschooled children may also have limited social interactions and lack exposure to diverse perspectives and experiences.

Looking ahead, it is clear that alternative schooling models are here to stay. The combination of personalised learning, flexibility, and technological advancements like AI and learning analytics will likely continue to shape the future of education in South Africa.

In conclusion, non-traditional schooling in South Africa offers families a range of choices that cater to different educational philosophies, learning styles, and practical needs. Whether through homeschooling, online schooling, or hybrid models, the focus on the clear benefits possible presents new opportunities for children to thrive.

Methodology:

Profiles: Segmentation and media planning tool. YouGov Profiles makes it simple to find and understand the audience that matters most to you. With data collected daily, it gives you the power to build and customise a portrait of your consumers’ entire world with unrivalled granularity. More than 12,500 variables are available in South Africa.

Dataset: 2024-09-22

Population: Parent/guardian to children younger than 18 with access to the internet, aged 18+.

To find out more, please contact Rakhee Naik, managing consultant [Insights] at KLA or email: az.oc.alk@seiriuqne.



