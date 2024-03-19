Industries

    The power and potential of franchise expos

    19 Mar 2024
    Franchising in South Africa has evolved into an ideal avenue for both entrepreneurs seeking investment opportunities and financing institutions seeking viable ventures. In a climate where traditional employment avenues are limited, the allure of entrepreneurship through franchising is powerful.
    Photo by on
    Photo by Edward Howell on Unsplash

    Despite the challenges in securing traditional jobs, entrepreneurship presents limitless possibilities. With its proven business model and built-in support structure, franchising emerges as a compelling solution.

    As people actively seek avenues for financial independence and business ownership, events like the International Franchise Expo (IFE) become pivotal for franchisors to engage with a receptive and eager audience ready to invest and grow.

    The power of meeting in-person

    Fred Makgato, CEO of the Franchise Association of South Africa, underscores the importance of face-to-face interactions in the franchising journey. "Starting a business can be overwhelming," he says. "By engaging with potential franchisees in person, franchisors can provide valuable insights, alleviate doubts, and make the decision-making process smoother."

    In an era dominated by digital channels, the value of personal connections cannot be overstated. Franchise trade shows offer a unique opportunity for franchisors to directly engage with prospective franchisees, discuss their brand's merits, and build meaningful relationships.

    As Steve Beagelman, a senior franchise executive in the US, highlights in Forbes, "Amid the increasingly digital-focused franchise discovery process, the face-to-face communication opportunity a franchise show affords can be extremely valuable."

    While digital marketing plays a role, the importance of meeting prospects in person must be considered. Franchise trade shows are vital to a multifaceted lead generation strategy. By physically engaging with potential franchisees, franchisors can establish trust, showcase their brand's strengths, and ultimately drive interest and leads.

    Benefits of franchise expos

    Moreover, the benefits of franchise expos extend beyond franchisors themselves.

    Various sectors stand to gain from participating in such events, including:

    Legal services: Specialised legal firms can provide guidance on franchise agreements and contracts, ensuring compliance and mitigating risks for both franchisors and franchisees.

    Financial services: Financial institutions offering tailored funding solutions for franchise businesses can attract attention and provide vital support for franchise expansion and growth.

    Real estate services: Companies specialising in commercial properties can showcase suitable locations for franchise outlets, facilitating smooth and strategic expansion for franchisors.

    Technology solutions: Providers of software and systems catering to franchise operations can find a receptive audience, offering innovative solutions to streamline processes and enhance efficiency.

    Marketing and advertising agencies: Agencies offering branding and promotional services can assist franchise businesses in attracting customers, driving brand awareness, and fostering customer loyalty.

    Training and consulting services: Training programmes and consultancy firms can offer valuable insights into franchise management and operations, equipping franchisors and franchisees with the knowledge and skills necessary for success.

    Insurance providers: Companies offering insurance coverage tailored to franchise businesses' needs can attract interest, providing essential protection against unforeseen risks and liabilities.

    Suppliers: Suppliers of products commonly used in franchising, such as food and cleaning supplies, can showcase their offerings, forging valuable partnerships with franchise businesses and supporting their operational needs.

    Franchise support services: Companies offering specialised support services, such as management software and consulting, can find eager clients. These services provide valuable assistance in navigating the complexities of franchising and driving sustainable growth.

    Franchise expos serve as a dynamic platform for networking, learning, and collaboration within the franchising industry. By participating in such events, franchisors can expand their reach, establish valuable connections, and pave the way for mutual growth and success in the active world of franchising.

    As South Africa and Southern Africa seek business opportunities, the IFE is bringing together stakeholders from across industries to unlock the potential of franchising and drive economic growth and prosperity.

