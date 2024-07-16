The growing demand for homes in wildlife estates

It’s the South African dream - enjoying the Bush and wildlife with family or friends, drinking in the amazing sunsets, and rising early with the fish eagles … all within the secure surrounds of your personal bush lodge.
But it’s more than that – if well chosen, a bush investment can pay for itself and appreciate in value over time.
Let’s unpack the drivers:
Exclusive, natural environments: Wealthy buyers are increasingly seeking properties that offer the mental and physical health benefits associated with living in an immersive blend of luxury and nature, with top-notch security and near to high-end amenities such as golf courses.
Particularly sought after are wildlife estates, which Andrew Amolis, wealth analyst for New World Wealth (NWW) defines as “estates/reserves with abundant wildlife that essentially allow people to buy their own private homes in the wild bush”. These tend to be situated away from urban centres.
Most offer outdoor activities like game-viewing, bush walks, fishing, bird-watching, hiking and mountain biking. Estates that have incorporated sustainable practices and conservation projects appeal to these environmentally conscious buyers.
High demand: NWW estimates that over 45% of SA’s high-net worth individuals either live in or have homes in estates. With the need to escape the rat race, and the ease of remote working, there is nothing to stop them working from their own private game lodge. Plus, South African bush holidays have always been favourite retreats for locals.
Add to that the significant demand for private accommodation particularly within the Greater Kruger Conservancy from foreign visitors. While South Africans are “among the top five consumers of safari experiences alongside Americans, Canadians, Australians and British travellers”, travel agents report that South Africa has become the destination that global travellers most want to visit for safari trips. And they mostly want to visit the Kruger National Park.
Limited availability: There are few properties available for sale in or around Kruger. This scarcity further drives up the value and desirability of these investments.
This means that there’s …
Investment potential: Properties in these areas are purchased for the serene and tranquil lifestyle offered, but also for solid investment opportunities they represent. The exclusivity and limited availability of land near Kruger contribute to their investment appeal and growth potential.In addition, the demand from visitors means that these properties, if rented out, can “pay for themselves”.
Where to look? For maximum investment potential, make sure that the wildlife estate you’re evaluating ticks offers:
To enjoy the freedom to design your own retreat and maximise your investment potential, it would be a good idea to look at one or two of the last remaining sites still available along the Crocodile River. Take Shawu’s Hills Wildlife Estate with its following highlights:
Wildlife estates are a South African phenomenon, but they’ve been discovered by international visitors, and demand is rising for the last remaining sites available.
Local investors should be aware that certain regions in the UK are ramping up council tax on second homes, and with South Africa recently ranked the fourth most affordable country for luxury second homes plus our weather and wildlife, there’s likely to be even more competition for these scarce wildlife estate homes.
Those looking to secure a piece of paradise should do so before it's too late.