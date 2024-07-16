The growing demand for homes in wildlife estates

There is a trend among South Africa's affluent demographic, particularly those in the upper LSM10 bracket, to invest in second homes within eco- and wildlife estates.

It’s the South African dream - enjoying the Bush and wildlife with family or friends, drinking in the amazing sunsets, and rising early with the fish eagles … all within the secure surrounds of your personal bush lodge.

But it’s more than that – if well chosen, a bush investment can pay for itself and appreciate in value over time.

Let’s unpack the drivers:

Exclusive, natural environments: Wealthy buyers are increasingly seeking properties that offer the mental and physical health benefits associated with living in an immersive blend of luxury and nature, with top-notch security and near to high-end amenities such as golf courses. Particularly sought after are wildlife estates, which Andrew Amolis, wealth analyst for New World Wealth (NWW) defines as “estates/reserves with abundant wildlife that essentially allow people to buy their own private homes in the wild bush”. These tend to be situated away from urban centres. Most offer outdoor activities like game-viewing, bush walks, fishing, bird-watching, hiking and mountain biking. Estates that have incorporated sustainable practices and conservation projects appeal to these environmentally conscious buyers. High demand: NWW estimates that over 45% of SA’s high-net worth individuals either live in or have homes in estates​. With the need to escape the rat race, and the ease of remote working, there is nothing to stop them working from their own private game lodge. Plus, South African bush holidays have always been favourite retreats for locals. Add to that the significant demand for private accommodation particularly within the Greater Kruger Conservancy from foreign visitors. While South Africans are “among the top five consumers of safari experiences alongside Americans, Canadians, Australians and British travellers”, travel agents report that South Africa has become the destination that global travellers most want to visit for safari trips. And they mostly want to visit the Kruger National Park. Limited availability: There are few properties available for sale in or around Kruger. This scarcity further drives up the value and desirability of these investments​. This means that there’s … Investment potential: Properties in these areas are purchased for the serene and tranquil lifestyle offered, but also for solid investment opportunities they represent. The exclusivity and limited availability of land near Kruger contribute to their investment appeal and growth potential. In addition, the demand from visitors means that these properties, if rented out, can “pay for themselves”.

Where to look? For maximum investment potential, make sure that the wildlife estate you’re evaluating ticks offers:

Proximity to the game-rich part of the wildlife estate, preferably with an uninterrupted view into the park.

Activities and amenities.

A sustainable vision.

Exclusivity and luxury.

Case study: Shawu’s Hills Wildlife Estate

To enjoy the freedom to design your own retreat and maximise your investment potential, it would be a good idea to look at one or two of the last remaining sites still available along the Crocodile River. Take Shawu’s Hills Wildlife Estate with its following highlights:

Proximity to game-rich areas and views: Shawu's Hills is situated on the banks of the Crocodile River, which forms the southern border of the Kruger National Park, offering uninterrupted views into the park and providing a unique and immersive experience with the Big Five and other wildlife at your doorstep and in the skies above​.

Activities and amenities: A range of activities can be enjoyed from the lodges, from game- and bird viewing, hiking and biking or just enjoying what the African bushveld has to offer.

Conservation and sustainability: The estate prioritises conservation, with a designated environmental specialist on board to ensure development is sensitive to the environment. A modern architectural aesthetic and design has been specifically chosen to complement the bushveld setting. The estate also engages in sustainable practices to maintain or rewild the natural habitat.

Exclusivity and luxury: Shawu's Hills offers 93 full-title stands varying from 2 500m² to 4 500m² in size. Just 36 of these stands enjoy scenic views across the Crocodile River and directly into Kruger. The design of lodges maximises natural views and light, with high-end finishes, private verandas and infinity pools. Fractional ownership and timeshare ownership is also available.

Wildlife estates are a South African phenomenon, but they’ve been discovered by international visitors, and demand is rising for the last remaining sites available.

Local investors should be aware that certain regions in the UK are ramping up council tax on second homes, and with South Africa recently ranked the fourth most affordable country for luxury second homes plus our weather and wildlife, there’s likely to be even more competition for these scarce wildlife estate homes.

Those looking to secure a piece of paradise should do so before it's too late.