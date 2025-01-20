Lifestyle Film
    The Fall of Diddy premieres in February

    20 Jan 2025
    20 Jan 2025
    This month, Investigation Discovery, the true crime network, announced the premiere of its docuseries, The Fall of Diddy.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    A multi-part docuseries from Emmy-nominated Maxine Productions (Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV) and featuring original reporting in partnership with Emmy-winning Rolling Stone Films, The Fall of Diddy features exclusive, never-before-heard accounts and never-before-seen archival footage, offering personal insights into harrowing allegations of violent behaviour and illegal activity that have shadowed the music mogul.

    Spanning Combs’ decades-long impact on music and popular culture, from his early days as a talented creative to his 2024 arrest, the docuseries uncovers the insidious and terrifying allegations of sexual assault, abusive behaviour, violence, and other disturbing claims that lay beneath his success.

    The Fall of Diddy will air two episodes on Sunday, 9 February, and two episodes on Sunday, 16 February, at 9PM on ID, DStv channel 171.

    The project features more than 30 interviews with a wide array of voices, from those who accuse him of abuse to former friends and colleagues, as well as employees who worked inside his home and had intimate knowledge of his day-to-day activities

    Through these interviews combined with a vast collection of archival footage, The Fall of Diddy paints a holistic picture of a mogul who is alleged to have wielded his extensive power and influence to obscure, for decades, a pattern of abuse and violence that left an unprecedented amount of pain and suffering in his wake.

    The Fall of Diddy is produced for Investigation Discovery by Maxine Productions and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), both part of Sony Pictures Television, in association with Rolling Stone Films.

    Let's do Biz