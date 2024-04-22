The Academy of Digital Arts' Game Production Incubator Programme 2024 a game changer

An initiative, the Game Production Incubator Programme 2024, designed to bridge the gap between academic achievements and professional readiness, has been launched by the Academy of Digital Arts (ADA).

Source: © ADA ADA The Academy of Digital Arts has launched the Game Production Incubator Programme 2024

The initiative, an intensive 12-month incubator, starts on 6 May and will focus on real-world project experience and skill enhancement to boost the careers of young game developers in South Africa and internationally.

A strong African narrative

The incubator will see participants forming a game development team tasked with creating a free-to-play game, set to be published in May 2025.

This game will feature a strong African narrative centred on the theme of water as a human right in a futuristic setting.

It will be available on popular game download portals, showcasing the talents and unique perspectives of South African developers to a global audience.

Workshops covering essential topics such as basic business and legal principles,

social media marketing, production management, and advanced programming and graphics will further prepare participants for successful careers.

The programme is open to graduates from similar educational programmes from other institutions, fostering a diverse and dynamic learning environment.

Applications for the Game Production Incubator are now open and can be accessed at the ADA.

The high quality of local work

Under the guidance of Lars Espeter, founder of the Game Graphics & Multimedia Entertainment course at ADA and technical consultant at GDoutsourcing, participants will refine their skills in their specific fields of specialisation.

"Being actively involved in international gaming conferences, I’ve witnessed the emerging talent from developing countries,” says Espeter.

“The Game Production Incubator will highlight the high quality of work produced in South Africa, aiding in breaking down the barriers these developers face on the global stage,” adds Espeter.

Kay Toelle, managing director and academic head of ADA, emphasises the quality of their graduates, “Our annual showcases have consistently demonstrated the exceptional talent of our students, who are undoubtedly on par with their international counterparts. This incubator is a significant step toward enhancing the visibility and employability of our alumni worldwide.”

Statista states in 2024 the video games market is projected to reach a revenue of $282.30bn at an expected annual growth rate of 8.76% between 2024 and 2027 the video game industry is an area of huge opportunity.