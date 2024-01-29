Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuAmbani Reputation ManagementQuickEasy SoftwareOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)RT7 DigitalHustle MediaTDMCDistellEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Sales News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    TFG's sales growth slows in Christmas quarter due to soft Black Friday

    By Nqobile Dludla
    29 Jan 2024
    29 Jan 2024
    South African fashion retailer TFG on recently reported slower sales growth in its third quarter, hurt by a softer Black Friday, power cuts, and delays at ports that have affected supplies for the industry.
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    TFG, owner of the Foschini and Markham clothing stores, said the Black Friday discount event in South Africa was generally soft, with higher levels of power cuts over that weekend.

    "Consumers remain under pressure, with higher inflation and interest rates adversely impacting sales," the retailer added.

    Despite the challenging economic context at home, festive season trade delivered "pleasing" results, with core merchandise categories achieving strong growth in December, it said.

    Group turnover for the quarter ended 30 December 2023 rose 4.5% from the same quarter in 2022 when sales jumped 17.3%. For the nine-months ended 30 December 2023, turnover was up 9%, a slowdown from growth of 20.8% in 2022.

    The company's Africa business grew retail turnover by 5.1% in the quarter, with like-for-like turnover growth of 0.7%. Performance in its London and Australia businesses normalised after demand built up during the Covid-19 pandemic. These businesses saw sales declines of 3% and 7.3% respectively.

    Although retailers have been moving production closer to home, they still rely on overseas markets for some products such as fabrics.

    South African state-owned logistics company Transnet has said backlogs at the Port of Durban and congestion at Richards Bay were due to factors including adverse weather and under-investment in equipment and maintenance.

    TFG said the impact of import delays was offset to an extent by the ability to increase volumes from its local manufacturing hubs.

    Its fashion rival Woolworths also reported a slowdown in half-year sales growth and flagged a lower profit as shoppers spent less.

    Read more: retail sales, Black Friday, Foschini, Markham, TFG, Nqobile Dludla
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Mark Potter


    Related

    Mr Price says high risk caused by SA's port woes has subsided slightly
    Mr Price says high risk caused by SA's port woes has subsided slightly
     18 minutes
    Clicks 20-week sales boosted by strong festive season
    Clicks 20-week sales boosted by strong festive season
     23 Jan 2024
    Woolworths flags lower half-year profit as shoppers spend less
    Woolworths flags lower half-year profit as shoppers spend less
     23 Jan 2024
    4 trends shaping shopping in 2024: Are retailers ready?
    4 trends shaping shopping in 2024: Are retailers ready?
    20 Dec 2023
    Black Friday sales numbers show consumer strain
    Black Friday sales numbers show consumer strain
    12 Dec 2023
    TFG unveils omni-enabled distribution centre
    TFG unveils omni-enabled distribution centre
    6 Dec 2023
    Source: © 123rf This Black Friday consumers went for everyday items instead of luxuries
    #BlackFriday: Consumers under strain; swop luxury items for everyday items
    5 Dec 2023
    A Tiger Brands beverage production facility is seen in Germiston, Source: Reuters/James Oatway.
    Tiger Brands sees no respite from high food prices yet for consumers
     5 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz