Company news

    TDMC named Google Premier Partner for third consecutive year

    Issued by TDMC
    29 Feb 2024
    The Digital Media Collective (TDMC), one of South Africa’s leading independent e-commerce and performance marketing agencies, is thrilled to announce that it has been named a Google Premier Partner across Southern Africa for the third consecutive year. This prestigious accreditation highlights TDMC’s commitment to excellence and industry-leading expertise and underscores the premise that powerful results and deep knowledge are not exclusive to large network agencies.
    “We are incredibly proud to be recognised as a Google Premier Partner for the third year running,” says TDMC CEO and founder, Cheryl Ingram. “This distinction solidifies our position as a trusted partner, delivering superior results for our clients. We look forward to continuing to push boundaries and achieving even greater success in 2024.”

    As a specialised, digital-native team, TDMC leverages its extensive experience, gleaned from a diverse portfolio of over 120 clients, to create and execute high-performing campaigns, delivering exceptional value to its clients – from start-ups to market leaders who are spread across a wide range of industries. TDMC are one of only six accredited Shopify Experts in South Africa and are also a Meta Business and Klaviyo Partners.

    Being awarded Premier Partner Status puts TDMC in the top 3% of Google Partner participants in Southern Africa and signals their leading expertise in Google Ads, as well as their ability to forge new client relationships and support their clients’ growth. The status means they are listed on the Google Partners directory and also receive exclusive benefits that promote client growth and success with Google Ads.

    “E-commerce and performance marketing are continually changing and evolving. We are fortunate to have some of the most curious minds in the industry at TDMC, and I believe that this digitally-native age group gives us a game-changing advantage, as recognised by Google,” says Cheryl.

    About Google Partners

    The Google Partners programme is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

    About TDMC

    TDMC is a leading e-commerce and performance marketing agency dedicated to helping brands thrive in the digital landscape. With a focus on data-driven strategies, innovative solutions, and exceptional client service, TDMC empowers businesses to reach their full potential.

    Read more: Shopify, Google Partners, Cheryl Ingram, TDMC
    TDMC
    We are a close-knit team of digital marketing and Shopify experts based in South Africa and the United Kingdom. As one of 4 accredited Shopify experts in South Africa, we work with over 100 online retailers to deliver a holistic e-commerce and digital marketing solution, gearing their brands for success in a competitive online space.

