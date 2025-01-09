Supporting your teen through matric results time

The long-awaited 2024 Matric results will be released on 15 January 2025, and this can feel like a make-or-break moment in many South African families. Whether met with celebration or disappointment, this milestone often carries intense emotional weight and may provoke mental health challenges such as anxiety or depression. Here, parents play a pivotal role in supporting their teens, helping them to manage big emotions and to see the experience as an opportunity to build their resilience.

According to Dr Lauren Martin, counselling psychologist and deputy dean of learning and teaching at Sacap (The South African College of Applied Psychology), the way families approach this time can have an impact on how teens handle future challenges. “This is not just about academic results,” she explains. “It’s an opportunity to reinforce resilience and adaptability which are key skills for success in today’s world. It’s a time to test our perceptions, and make sure that we are keeping matric results in perspective. There’s so often a build-up of pressures that can make a young person feel that their whole future is hinging on these marks, which is not true.”

Evolving perspectives on academic success

Parents and teens are increasingly aware that traditional pathways, like university degrees, are not the only routes to success in today’s world. Careers in skills-based industries, entrepreneurial ventures, and vocational or trade fields often don’t require a degree but rely on practical expertise, particular skills-sets and problem-solving abilities.

Dr Martin suggests: “Reframing what success looks like is crucial. Success can mean pursuing a path that aligns with your passions, values, and skills, even if it’s not a traditional path. By keeping the focus on the way forward and broadening the conversation, parents can help teens see beyond the pressure of a single set of exam results.”

This means considering not just alternative academic pathways, but also skills-focused options like short courses, vocational training, and certifications in high-demand industries.

Coping with disappointment

When results don’t meet expectations, the focus should shift from what went wrong to what comes next. Sacap’s academic dean, Dr Jaclyn Lotter, emphasises that acknowledging and processing emotions is an essential first step. “Teens need to know that it’s okay to feel disappointed, angry, or even lost. These emotions are valid,” she says. “However, what matters is how they move forward. By encouraging open conversations, parents can help their teens unpack these feelings and start exploring practical steps forward.”

The role of strength-based support

Parents can foster confidence by focusing on their teen’s strengths rather than their perceived failures. Dr Lotter: “This is an excellent time to highlight what your child does well. Whether it’s their creativity, leadership, or technical skills, emphasising these strengths can help them regain a sense of self-worth and direction.”

Teens should also be encouraged to reflect on what excites them, whether that’s working with people, solving problems, or exploring new technologies. This self-awareness can guide them toward fulfilling career paths, even if they deviate from traditional academic routes.

Expanding pathways to success

For students who did not achieve a bachelor’s pass, higher certificate programmes offer an excellent alternative to further education. These one-year courses are designed to bridge the gap, equipping students with practical skills, self-confidence, and a foundation for further studies.

Dr Lotter highlights: “Sacap’s higher certificate programmes stand out because they integrate applied psychology with vocational training. This dual focus not only prepares students for the workplace but also enhances their self-awareness and emotional intelligence, which are qualities that are increasingly valued across all sectors.”

In 2025, Sacap will offer three popular higher certificate options including a Higher Certificate in Counselling and Communication Skills that is ideal for students with an interest in human behaviour and people-centred careers. Sacap’s Higher Certificate in Business Management and Higher Certificate in Human Resources Management are foundational courses for those exploring roles in the business sector or entrepreneurship, and in HR management.

Focusing on mental health

Given the pressures surrounding matric results, prioritising mental health is essential. Parents should remain vigilant for signs of distress, such as withdrawal, changes in behaviour, or expressions of hopelessness. If these arise, seeking professional help can make a critical difference.

Parents and teens can access support through organisations such as:

SADAG (South African Depression and Anxiety Group): Chat online with a counsellor seven days a week from 9am to 4pm via the Cipla WhatsApp Chat Line 076 882 2775. SMS 31393 or 32312 and a counsellor will call you back – available seven days a week, 24 hours a day.



The Counselling Hub: Book a session – 021 462 3902 or 067 235 0019, or email: az.gro.buhgnillesnuoc@ofni



LifeLine South Africa: 24 hours, seven days per week – national counselling line 0861-322-322

A new beginning

While matric results may feel like a definitive moment, it’s just one part of life’s journey. By encouraging resilience, flexibility, and a focus on strengths, parents can help their teens embrace this transition with hope and determination.

