Steve Biko Academic Hospital performs pioneering cryoablation procedure

The Gauteng MEC for Health & Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, announced on X (Twitter) that the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria recently achieved a South African public health milestone when it successfully performed its first cryoablation procedure.

Cryoablation is a medical technique that destroys abnormal tissue, including cancer, by freezing it at extremely low temperatures, and is widely regarded internationally as a precise, patient-friendly alternative to conventional surgery for selected tumours.

The case was performed by specialist radiologists Professor Van Der Walt, Dr Rodney Maseko and Dr Riaan Potgieter, working under the leadership of Professor Zarina Lockhat.

They were joined by urologists Dr Guy Gaudji and Dr Raymond Campbell, under the leadership of Professor Kgomotso Mathabe.

"Ice ball"

Cryoablation involves the percutaneous insertion of thin probes into the target tissue under image guidance, typically using CT or ultrasound.

Once correctly positioned, the probes release bursts of argon gas that rapidly lower temperatures to below –40°C, forming a clearly visible “ice ball” that envelops and destroys abnormal cells while sparing surrounding healthy structures.

The ability to visualise the treatment zone in real time allows clinicians to achieve exceptional accuracy, particularly when lesions are located near critical organs or blood vessels.

Compared with open surgery, cryoablation offers substantial benefits for patients, including reduced pain, minimal blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times.

These advantages are especially important in public healthcare settings, where reducing complications and length of admission can significantly ease pressure on already stretched resources.

Remote international expertise

Adding a further layer of innovation to the procedure was the use of remote international expertise.

Dr Matthias Feurstner, an experienced interventional radiologist based in Austria, served as the proctor for the case.

Through real-time virtual supervision, he guided the local team throughout the procedure.

Potgieter wore Google Smart Glasses, enabling live visual communication with the off-site proctor, an advanced application of digital health technology that underscores the growing role of global collaboration in modern medicine.

Hospital leadership has described the achievement as a testament to the skill, dedication, and forward-thinking mindset of the clinical teams involved.