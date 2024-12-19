Starting a small business: How to build your own website

With our website builder, you can access over 200 professional, pre-designed, mobile-responsive templates and customise the design. What you do need though, is content. But luckily there are various free and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to help you create winning content.

Here’s how to create a website that reflects your brand and sets you up for success.

1. Plan your content

Every great website starts with good content. To create clear, engaging copy that resonates with your audience:

Use AI-powered tools like ChatGPT, Jasper, or Gemini to help you write SEO-friendly website content tailored to your business. Be specific with your prompts—include details about your industry, target audience, and desired tone of voice.

Focus on key pages like a Home Page, About Us, Services or Products, and a Contact page. Don’t forget to add compelling call-to-actions like “Shop Now” or “Contact Us.”



2. Create professional visuals

Your website’s visual appeal plays a huge role in making a good first impression.

Create professional visuals with the help of the below:

Use tools like Canva or Looka to create a professional logo. These platforms let you customise designs based on your business name, style preferences, and industry.

Use DALL-E or Canva to help you create high-quality content like infographics, videos, banners, icons, etc.

3. Choose high-quality images

You don’t have to make all your visuals, you can consider good-quality photographs or bought images.

Platforms like Shutterstock offer a vast selection of royalty-free images.

Use your smartphone to capture authentic, high-quality photos of your products, workspace, or even your daily activities. Edit your own pictures with free apps like Snapseed or Lightroom Mobile to give them a more polished look.

4. Build your website

Now it’s time to put it all together! With Domains.co.za’s Site Builder, you don’t need to be a tech wizard. Simply:

Choose a template that suits your brand.

Customise it with your content, logo, and images.

Drag & Drop plugins like contact forms, image galleries, or social media links to make your site functional.

Top tip: There are various costs associated with starting a small business, and a website is an essential expense. However, with Domains.co.za you can get your brand online for as little as R148 per month. Simply sign up for one of our cPanel Website Hosting packages, and add the Site Builder to your plan. All our hosting packages include a free domain name* (selected extensions) and an SSL Certificate to secure your site.

*Ts & Cs apply.



