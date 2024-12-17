South Africa's Nedbank annual profit rises on non-interest revenue growth

Related
RCL Foods posts profit surge, resumes dividends
Nqobile Dludla 12 hours
Google, Meta face penalties for anti-competitive behaviour towards SA news media
Nqobile Dludla 24 Feb 2025
South African pharmaceutical wholesaler UPD adds 42 electric vans to fleet
Nqobile Dludla 20 Feb 2025
Truworths flags profit decline on lower sales in Africa unit
Nqobile Dludla 4 Feb 2025
Woolworths flags lower half-year profit on weak clothing sales
Nqobile Dludla 29 Jan 2025
Shoprite posts half-year sales growth on festive demand
Nqobile Dludla 29 Jan 2025
TFG sales rise 8.4% during Christmas quarter
Nqobile Dludla 24 Jan 2025
Takealot bets on townships to fend off global rivals
Nqobile Dludla 17 Dec 2024