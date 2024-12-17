South Africa's Nedbank annual profit rises on non-interest revenue growth

South Africa's Nedbank Group reported an 8% rise in its full-year headline earnings on Tuesday, 4 March 2025 supported by strong non-interest revenue (NIR) growth, a reduced impairment charge, and strict cost control.

Source: Reuters.

For the year ended 31 December, the bank's headline earnings - a profit measure - grew to R16.9bn ($907.56m) from R15.6bn a year earlier.

The NIR increased by 10% to R30.4bn, driven by strong growth in commission and fees, along with significant increases in trading income and insurance income, the bank said.

Net interest income (NII) - which represents the difference between earnings from loans and what banks pay on deposits - nudged up by 1% to R41.8bn despite slower loan growth and margin pressure.

The group's impairment charge dropped by 17% to R7.9 n, as its credit loss ratio - a measure of bad loans as a percentage of total loans - of 87 basis points improved significantly as macroeconomic factors also showed improvement.