Slipper Day 2026 offers R2m in instant rewards powered by FoneWorx

Each year, South Africans show their support for children with life-threatening illnesses by wearing their slippers on Reach for a Dream’s Slipper Day. This year Caxton Media's engagement company, FoneWorx, has lent its support by implementing a customer engagement solution for the initiative that it hopes will encourage even more people to swap their bathus, boots, vellies, tekkies and plakkies for slippers on 29 May 2026.

The mechanic behind Slipper Day is simple. People buy a sticker for R20 and on Slipper Day they wear their sticker, which gives them license to wear their fuzzy footwear out in the world, from the classroom to the boardroom.

This year there is an added incentive of winning a share of R2m in prizes. To bring the competition to the people, FoneWorx implemented an engagement solution where each sticker is printed with a unique code that can be entered via WhatsApp or online to win a prize. Code verification is instant, so consumers find out on the spot if they’ve won, with a safe, secure automated delivery system taking care of the prizes, which range from airtime to free coffees.

“We are so happy to get onboard and work with Reach for a Dream. It does incredible work,” says David Boesch, account manager at FoneWorx. “We wanted to help grow the number of stickers sold and therefore the amount of money raised with an easy-to-enter competition that offers instant rewards,” Boesch explains.

Do it for the dreamers’ is the slogan for the campaign, which taps into the dreams and the hope held by these children as they fight cancer and other illnesses.

“Dreams fuel hope, and we’re on a mission to turn those dreams into reality, whether that’s meeting a hero, flying in a plane, being a vet for a day or owning something they’re always dreamt of owning,” says Ivor Clearly, Reach for a Dream head of marketing. “The support we see on Slipper Day reminds our dreamers that they are not alone. We’re grateful to the FoneWorx team for helping us create a secure, simple and engaging way for people to get involved.”

Slipper Day makes a real difference in the lives of the children involved as well as their families, medical support teams and broader communities. FoneWorx is grateful for opportunity to be part of such an important initiative.

Do it for the dreamers. Buy your sticker. Wear your slippers. Enter your code. Win instantly. Make dreams happen.

This press release was originally published here: https://www.caxtonmedia.co.za/news.php?id=77&a=Y



