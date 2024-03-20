Sibanye-Stillwater shaft damaged, production put on hold

Sibanye-Stillwater announced that production at its Siphumelele shaft has been put on hold after damage to surface infrastructure on 29 February 2024. The company reported that an ore collector bin attached to the shaft headgear sheared off and fell to the ground, damaging a surface ore conveyor belt system.

Sibanye-Stillwater has suffered a production disruption at its Rustenburg complex

Thankfully, there were no injuries as a result of the incident. However, the damage to the ore collector bin and collapse of the conveyor system have forced a suspension of production.

Investigations into the cause of the incident are underway, and Sibanye-Stillwater is assessing the impact on production targets.

The Siphumelele shaft was expected to produce an average of around 4,500 4Eoz (platinum, palladium, rhodium, and gold) per month, or 54,000 4Eoz for the year. This represents roughly 3.5% of the company's South African PGM output.

Sibanye-Stillwater has informed all relevant stakeholders, including the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and labour unions. The company will release further details as soon as they become available.