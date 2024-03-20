Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Crime is rampant in South Africa, lets change that with Martin Van Staden

Crime is rampant in South Africa, lets change that with Martin Van Staden

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Sibanye-Stillwater shaft damaged, production put on hold

    20 Mar 2024
    20 Mar 2024
    Sibanye-Stillwater announced that production at its Siphumelele shaft has been put on hold after damage to surface infrastructure on 29 February 2024. The company reported that an ore collector bin attached to the shaft headgear sheared off and fell to the ground, damaging a surface ore conveyor belt system.
    Sibanye-Stillwater has suffered a production disruption at its Rustenburg complex
    Sibanye-Stillwater has suffered a production disruption at its Rustenburg complex

    Thankfully, there were no injuries as a result of the incident. However, the damage to the ore collector bin and collapse of the conveyor system have forced a suspension of production.

    Investigations into the cause of the incident are underway, and Sibanye-Stillwater is assessing the impact on production targets.

    Clouds pass over the pit head at Sibanye Gold's Masimthembe shaft in Westonaria. Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
    Froneman considers restructuring and capital raise to slow PGM losses

      5 Mar 2024

    The Siphumelele shaft was expected to produce an average of around 4,500 4Eoz (platinum, palladium, rhodium, and gold) per month, or 54,000 4Eoz for the year. This represents roughly 3.5% of the company's South African PGM output.

    Sibanye-Stillwater has informed all relevant stakeholders, including the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and labour unions. The company will release further details as soon as they become available.

    Read more: Rustenburg, PGM, Sibanye-Stillwater
    NextOptions

    Related

    Clouds pass over the pit head at Sibanye Gold's Masimthembe shaft in Westonaria. Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
    Froneman considers restructuring and capital raise to slow PGM losses
     5 Mar 2024
    Storm clouds circle the PGMs market. Source: DALL-E 3
    Anglo and Glencore caught in mining market headwinds
     23 Feb 2024
    The PGM market decline is seeing job cuts across the value chain. Source: DALL-E 3
    Sibanye-Stillwater concludes consultations, shuts shaft to minimise job cuts
     23 Feb 2024
    Forge Academy launches new 4IR AWS and community construction programmes
    Forge Academy launches new 4IR AWS and community construction programmes
    19 Feb 2024
    Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad on stage at Mining Indaba 2023. Source: Anglo American
    Anglo American Q4 production meets expectations, shows growth potential
     8 Feb 2024
    Neal Froneman spoke to Bizcommunity at the Webber Wentzel 'Reimagining Mining' panel discussion.
    #MI24: Sibanye-Stillwater CEO says now is the time to invest in PGM
     7 Feb 2024
    Sibanye-Stillwater accelerates decarbonisation with two new renewable energy projects. Source:
    Sibanye-Stillwater appoints Naidoo-Vermaak as new Chief Sustainability Officer
    9 Jan 2024
    Underground at Impala Bafokeng. Source: Impala Platinum
    Implats: ‘Illegal underground protest is not only endangering lives but also livelihoods’
     20 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz