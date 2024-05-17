Industries

    Shoprite's Cash & Carry stores introduces online shopping, bulk delivery service

    3 Jul 2024
    Shoprite' Cash & Carry stores has introduced an innovative digital solution for its customers, marking the wholesale brand’s first venture into e-commerce.
    Image supplied

    Bulk-buying customers can now browse and purchase a wide range of goods through a fully automated online shopping system, with free delivery within a 50km radius.

    Spaza shops and smaller retail businesses often face significant obstacles, including high transportation and fuel costs, and difficulties in meeting demand within the informal sector. Overstocking can also result in high carrying costs, increased risk of theft and cash flow challenges.

    “We are committed to supporting small businesses by providing innovative solutions to the specific problems these enterprises face,” said Mark Cotton, head of B2B e-commerce at the Shoprite Group.

    Image supplied

    “The new Cash & Carry digital platform provides customers with reliable and visible stock access and delivery services that eliminate the need to store excess inventory, frees up much needed cash flow, and gives business owners more time on the shop floor to focus on their customers and business growth.”

    In addition, the new system streamlines the purchasing and fulfillment process for Cash & Carry’s in-store traders, allowing them to log in, access customer and product information, build and fulfill orders more efficiently. Orders can be saved for future use, making the entire process more user-friendly.

    Multiple online and in store payment options – including credit and debit cards, EFT, store credit, cash upon collection and Shoprite’s Money Market Account – further enhances customer convenience.

    Customers can also benefit from instant cash savings and special offers through the Xtra Savings Club.

