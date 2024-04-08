Shoprite assists residents affected by Nelson Mandela Bay floods

Shoprite has once again promptly acted to help community members affected by the devastating floods in the Eastern Cape’s Nelson Mandela Bay this past weekend.

Image supplied

The Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchens have been serving warm meals to hundreds of displaced residents at various locations in Kariega since Sunday morning. Blankets are also being distributed in partnership with Gift of the Givers.

“We remain in close contact with the relevant disaster relief organisations and authorities to determine what aid is required and how we can be of further support,” says Sanjeev Raghubir, head of sustainability and CSI at the Shoprite Group.

Customers wishing to support relief efforts can donate as little as R5 to the #ActForChange Fund at the till point in all Shoprite, Checkers and Usave supermarkets nationwide.

100% of donations collected will go to Gift of the Givers in support of relief efforts in Nelson Mandela Bay.