    Sassa recipients asked to comply with social grant review requests

    The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is urging social grant beneficiaries not to ignore SMS notifications calling on them to present themselves for grant reviews.
    18 Feb 2026
    Image credit: Sassa
    In a statement, the agency said beneficiaries who receive an SMS requesting them to undergo a social grant review must visit their nearest Sassa office promptly to avoid the lapsing and possible non-payment of their grants.

    Important notification

    Sassa explained that social grant reviews are legislated in terms of the Social Assistance Act to ensure that grants are paid to the correct, deserving and eligible beneficiaries.

    “Beneficiaries must ensure that their contact details are updated on the Sassa system.

    "Having updated details will confirm the eligibility and life certification, including strengthening the communication between the beneficiary and the agency.

    "It benefits the beneficiaries by enabling them to receive important notification which affects the status of the social grant.

    “Beneficiaries are required to undergo a grant review process to verify their continued eligibility for social assistance, prevent fraud or duplicate claims, which could result in the misuse of public funds, which is an offence,” the agency said.

    Currently, grant reviews are conducted at designated Sassa offices or service centres.

    The agency indicated that it may introduce online review options in future to reduce congestion at physical offices and minimise travel costs for beneficiaries.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
