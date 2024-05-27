Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Domains.co.zaThe Innovator TrustEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

SMEs News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Chris Pappas, the war for KZN is on!

Chris Pappas, the war for KZN is on!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Santam buys home services startup Kandua

    27 May 2024
    27 May 2024
    Santam has wholly acquired Kandua, an online marketplace company for home services.
    Gloria Tapon-Njamo, Acting-CEO of Santam’s Partnership Solutions business unit | image supplied
    Gloria Tapon-Njamo, Acting-CEO of Santam’s Partnership Solutions business unit | image supplied

    Kandua will merge with Santam’s existing home service offering, Home+, forming a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of the insurer.

    “Kandua’s talent, technology and customer base are valuable assets for our business, as it opens up new avenues for client growth and digital innovation.

    The business has an established technology and extensive network of customers,” says Gloria Tapon-Njamo, CEO of Santam Partnership Solutions.

    “Critically, this is a strategic acquisition aimed at accelerating our digital innovation and expansion into new market segments.

    This acquisition expands the impact that Santam can have on informal artisans and small businesses, through access to training, enabling business growth, job creation, financial inclusion and introducing products tailored for their needs,” she added.

    Kandua was founded by entrepreneurs Sayo Folawiyo and Arjun Khoosal in 2014 to help small businesses grow, through connecting professional services firms with consumers.

    On a monthly average, Kandua connects over 40,000 vetted home service companies to about R50m worth of work opportunities from individual and business customers.

    The Kandua.com website offers an online marketplace for home services that enable consumers to connect with, compare and hire professionals across hundreds of service types, such as plumbers, electricians, carpenters, and more.

    Service providers can use the ‘Kandua for Pros’ app to find new customers and manage their core business processes.

    Read more: Santam, Kandua
    NextOptions

    Related

    Maritime transport: a significant economic driver in global trade
    Maritime transport: a significant economic driver in global trade
     2 May 2024
    Source: Supplied. Santam Group chief executive officer, Tavaziva Madzinga.
    Santam's 2023 performance highlights: Resilience, growth, and strategic interventions
    1 Mar 2024
    Source: iStock.
    Santam power surge insurance claims reduce by 80% thanks to consumers
    17 Nov 2023
    Source: © 123rf Norah Sehunoe, executive head, Human Resource at Santam looks at the key skills leaders and managers need in the new 'world of work
    New world of work calls for leaders to have soft skills and bounce-ability
     27 Oct 2023
    Source:
    The productivity vs employee well-being conundrum
     26 Oct 2023
    Meet the 2023 Santam Women of the Future
    Media24 LifestyleMeet the 2023 Santam Women of the Future
    24 Oct 2023
    Boland Rugby announces major sponsorship deal set to fire up flagship club tournament
    Tekkie TownBoland Rugby announces major sponsorship deal set to fire up flagship club tournament
    18 Oct 2023
    Source: Supplied. Atang Matebesi, the chief executive officer of Santam’s Client Solutions business.
    Santam rebrands: Unveils Santam Switch
    3 Aug 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz