MTBPS2024: SA gains school infrastructure funding, but teacher salary support still lacking – MEC Maynier

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier has shown mixed feelings about the 2024 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

Additional funding for school infrastructure was confirmed but provided no further financial support for teachers' salaries.

Maynier welcomed the commitment to improving educational facilities, but he voiced disappointment over the lack of funding for crucial teaching staff and reiterated his department’s intent to engage further with the National Treasury to address this shortfall.

Maynier tweeted: "#MTBPS2024 We welcome the confirmation of our additional funding for school Infrastructure, but are disappointed that no additional funding was provided to provinces for teachers’ salaries.

"We will continue to engage with the National Treasury in this regard."

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has been advocating for extra funding to address a projected shortfall exceeding R3bn over the next three years to cover teachers' salaries.