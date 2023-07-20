Industries

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

    Reebok's Cam Hicks BB 4000 II: Inspired by family

    3 May 2024
    Reebok’s Cam Hicks BB 4000 II is inspired by his family says visionary creative Cam Hicks, who collaborated with Reebok on the design of the sneaker.
    Image supplied. Reebok’s Cam Hicks BB 4000 II launched this month, in May, and was designed in collaboration with visionary creative Cam Hicks
    Hicks rose to prominence as Virgil Abloh’s go-to photographer. He brings his unique perspective and bold aesthetic to this release, which is designed with the mantra "act like you’ve been there before".

    Inspired by family

    Growing up Hicks and his cousins rocked Reebok Classic Leathers at family reunions, and fellow Virginia native Allen Iverson was his hero.

    "It’s going to sound cliche, but family was the driving inspiration for this collab on the BB4000 II," says Hicks. He wanted a classic basketball sneaker that would give a shout-out to his life before all the creative endeavours.

    Basketball andpop culture

    The Cam Hicks BB 4000 II combines the nostalgia of basketball culture with cutting-edge street fashion, reflecting his journey from Virginia to the heart of New York City's creative scene.

    His reinterpretation of a classic Reebok silhouette features a colour palette of orange and turquoise, a bold nod to Hicks' favourite hues.

    Image supplied. Cam Hicks reinterpretation of a classic Reebok silhouette features a colour palette of orange and turquoise, a bold nod to his favourite hues
    Additional key features of the Cam Hicks BB 4000 II include:

    • Premium leather and suede construction for a luxurious feel.
    • Custom-printed insoles and a bold logo hit on the heel.
    • “Reebok by Cam Hicks” prominently displayed on the tongue.
    • A custom box that reflects Hicks’ attention to detail.

    The sneaker launched this month, in May, and celebrates the intersection of basketball and pop culture, and embodies Reebok’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of fashion and sport.

