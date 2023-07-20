Reebok’s Cam Hicks BB 4000 II: Inspired by family

Hicks rose to prominence as Virgil Abloh’s go-to photographer. He brings his unique perspective and bold aesthetic to this release, which is designed with the mantra "act like you’ve been there before".
Growing up Hicks and his cousins rocked Reebok Classic Leathers at family reunions, and fellow Virginia native Allen Iverson was his hero.
"It’s going to sound cliche, but family was the driving inspiration for this collab on the BB4000 II," says Hicks. He wanted a classic basketball sneaker that would give a shout-out to his life before all the creative endeavours.
The Cam Hicks BB 4000 II combines the nostalgia of basketball culture with cutting-edge street fashion, reflecting his journey from Virginia to the heart of New York City's creative scene.
His reinterpretation of a classic Reebok silhouette features a colour palette of orange and turquoise, a bold nod to Hicks' favourite hues.
The sneaker launched this month, in May, and celebrates the intersection of basketball and pop culture, and embodies Reebok’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of fashion and sport.