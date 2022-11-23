Redefine Properties sets a new standard for ESG with global recognition

Redefine Properties, a JSE-listed Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), continues to set the standard for ESG excellence.

Source: Supplied. Ursula Mpakanyane, head of ESG at Redefine Properties.

As the only South African Reit featured in Sustainalytics’ Global 50 Top-Rated ESG Companies, Redefine stands among the world’s most responsible and forward-thinking businesses.

It has also earned recognition as a Regional Top-Rated ESG Company across the Middle East and Africa and an Industry Top-Rated ESG Company in the real estate sector.

In 2024, Redefine received an overall Sustainalytics ESG risk rating of 6.5, positioning it 35th out of 15,111 companies rated by Sustainalytics worldwide and 12th globally in the real estate category.

A rating of 6.5 places Redefine in the lowest negligible-risk bracket, meaning that the company's exposure to ESG issues is low, while its ability to manage any issues with the help of its practices and policies is high.

Redefine is dedicated to setting the benchmark for ESG leadership in the South African real estate sector. Its strategy embeds ESG principles into every decision, ensuring long-term value creation through sustainable investment and operations. The company’s environmental strategy is defined by clear policies, measurable impact, and accountability across key focus areas.

Sustainable real estate leadership

As part of its ESG efforts, Redefine integrates numerous sustainable design practices into its office parks and properties. Energy-efficient buildings, green spaces, and eco-friendly materials are standard, reinforcing its dedication to operational efficiency and environmental responsibility. These efforts translate into tangible benefits, from lower utility costs and healthier workspaces to increased tenant satisfaction.

As demand for responsible and sustainable real estate grows, Redefine continues to lead by example. For instance, Blue Route Mall is advancing its sustainability efforts by working toward becoming a plastic-free mall, while Matlosana Mall has implemented waste reduction and energy conservation initiatives to minimise its impact.

Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings provide a multi-dimensional assessment of a company’s exposure to industry-specific risks and its ability to manage them. The rating system is built on three key pillars: Corporate Governance, Material ESG Issues (MEIs), and Idiosyncratic Issues. By assessing companies through this framework, Sustainalytics analyses policies, practices, and performance data to determine ESG risk levels.

Driving responsible real estate

As ESG factors increasingly shape investment decisions, Redefine’s achievements reinforce its status as a responsible, forward-thinking Reit. Looking ahead, the company remains focused on advancing its ESG strategy, continuously improving sustainability measures, and driving meaningful change in the real estate sector.

As stated by Ursula Mpakanyane, head of ESG at Redefine Properties: "At Redefine, sustainability is not just a commitment; it is embedded in everything we do.

"Being the only South African Reit featured in Sustainalytics’ Global 50 Top-Rated ESG Companies is a testament to our unwavering dedication to responsible real estate.

"Our negligible-risk ESG rating of 6.5 reflects the strength of our policies, governance, and environmental initiatives, reinforcing our ability to manage ESG risks effectively. As we continue to integrate sustainability into our operations, from energy-efficient buildings to waste reduction and green design, we remain focused on creating long-term value for our stakeholders while shaping a more resilient and sustainable built environment."

With a commitment to ESG leadership, Redefine is not just future-proofing its business; it is shaping the future of responsible real estate. Through innovation, accountability, and a results-driven approach, Redefine continues to set new standards, delivering lasting value for stakeholders and the environment.

This is not just progress; it’s a sustainable legacy in the making.