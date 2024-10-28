Subscribe & Follow
Pick n Pay to exit Nigeria
South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay will exit Nigeria by selling its 51% share of a joint venture as part of plans to restructure outside of its home market, CEO Sean Summers said on Monday, 28 October 2024.
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
The retailer has two stores in Nigeria, having entered the market there less than five years ago through a partnership with A.G. Leventis (Nigeria).
Source: Reuters
