    Pick n Pay to exit Nigeria

    By Nqobile Dludla
    28 Oct 2024
    South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay will exit Nigeria by selling its 51% share of a joint venture as part of plans to restructure outside of its home market, CEO Sean Summers said on Monday, 28 October 2024.
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    The retailer has two stores in Nigeria, having entered the market there less than five years ago through a partnership with A.G. Leventis (Nigeria).

    Let's do Biz