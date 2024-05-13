Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

IntercareAmbani Reputation ManagementBonitasAssociation of Palliative Care Centres (APCC)Stellenbosch UniversityIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Nursing Analysis South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Wayne Sussman talks the real numbers behind the upcoming polls!

Wayne Sussman talks the real numbers behind the upcoming polls!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Our nurses, our future: Addressing the critical issue of sustainability in SA’s healthcare sector

    13 May 2024
    13 May 2024
    With only 22,090 nurses to serve the country’s public health sector of more than 50 million citizens, urgent intervention is required to bolster their numbers and protect the wellbeing of our nation. After all, without their tireless dedication, who will be there to guide patients through the corridors back to health? writes Bada Pharasi, chief executive officer of the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa (Ipasa)
    Source: Supplied. Bada Pharasi, chief executive officer of the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa (Ipasa).
    Source: Supplied. Bada Pharasi, chief executive officer of the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa (Ipasa).

    As the global healthcare industry last week commemorated International Nurses Day, it featured as an opportune moment to reflect on the role of nurses as the heartbeat of healthcare systems globally. Amid turmoil and triumph, nurses stand as the unsung heroes and compassionate caretakers who embody empathy, endurance and expertise.

    In South Africa, where healthcare challenges often loom large and resources are stretched thin, nurses serve as the frontline warriors, bridging the gap between suffering and healing. Yet, despite the invaluable role they play, a concerning trend looms.

    Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla, recently revealed a pressing concern - the anticipation of a staggering 30% of South African nurses retiring within the next decade, and 38% retiring the decade thereafter. Compounding the issue, 5,060 vacancies remain unfilled on the back of crippling budget constraints.

    Representing over 90% of global healthcare workers, nurses are indispensable in the healthcare ecosystem, and addressing this impending crisis of their reducing numbers demands comprehensive and multifaceted solutions that approach the challenge from every angle.

    The nurse shortage crisis in South Africa stems from multiple factors. Firstly, the escalating healthcare needs of a growing population, compounded by the burden of infectious diseases such as HIV/Aids, have strained the healthcare system to breaking point.

    Another factor is the restricted capacity of the private sector to train nurses comprehensively due to existing regulations. Moreover, poor working conditions, particularly in the public sector, and comparatively low salaries have led to high turnover rates, prompting nurses to explore alternative career paths or seek employment opportunities abroad.

    While there are many challenges to defusing the proverbial ticking time bomb which is the declining number of qualified nurses in South Africa, increased investment across the board is critical to strengthening their ranks.

    Enhancing nurse wellbeing

    Despite financial investment being central in realising this, addressing the problem demands a focus on improving the working conditions of nurses.

    Healthcare facilities must prioritise nurses' wellbeing by offering competitive salaries, manageable workloads, and opportunities for career growth. By creating a supportive work environment, South Africa can retain more nurses and deter them from seeking opportunities abroad.

    Furthermore, granting private hospitals full participation in nurse-training programmes is crucial.

    Private sector entities, such as Netcare, have the capacity to train as many as 3,500 nurses annually. However, limited accreditation from the government hampers their potential contribution to resolving the nurse shortage. Expanding private-sector involvement in nurse training could substantially increase the number of trained nurses in the country.

    In addition to these measures, collaborative efforts between the government, healthcare institutions, and nursing organisations are essential. Such partnerships can identify and implement strategies to alleviate the shortage, including targeted recruitment drives, mentorship programmes, and initiatives to improve nurses' job satisfaction and work-life balance.

    Solutions for nurse shortage

    Innovative approaches to addressing the nurse shortage in South Africa extend beyond traditional solutions. Telemedicine platforms are emerging as a promising tool, allowing nurses to deliver care remotely and reach patients in underserved areas.

    Additionally, community health-worker programmes are being expanded to complement nursing services and extend healthcare access to marginalised communities. Furthermore, initiatives to empower and support nurse entrepreneurs are gaining traction, encouraging the development of innovative care models and healthcare solutions.

    These diverse approaches reflect a multifaceted response to the nurse-shortage crisis, leveraging technology, community engagement, and entrepreneurship to strengthen the healthcare workforce and improve access to care for all South Africans.

    Read more: unemployment, nursing, IPASA
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    Health Dept slammed for favouring Cuban doctors over local talent
    16 Apr 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    #BudgetSpeech2024: South Africa taps contingency reserves to limit rising debt
    21 Feb 2024
    Source:
    Worst of hiring freeze over, Western Cape health department assures health workers
    19 Feb 2024
    Source:
    Officials raise alarm over hiring freeze at Western Cape’s largest hospitals
     2 Feb 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    Mastercard expands Yes partnership to combat youth unemployment
    31 Jan 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    Maimane: Unveiling a job-centric manifesto to tackle unemployment
    30 Jan 2024
    Image source: karen roach –
    Employers urged to register vacancies on Essa to combat unemployment
    25 Jan 2024
    Check Point and Netcampus tackle unemployment through cybersecurity training
    Check Point and Netcampus tackle unemployment through cybersecurity training
    20 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz