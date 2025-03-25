Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

KantarHeineken BeveragesVolpesDentsuDNA Brand ArchitectsClockworkNinety9centsKLAJockey South AfricaMpactNielsenIQEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Retail FMCG

    Oceana’s investments deliver benefits but global fish oil market normalisation affects performance

    Following a record five-month result for fishmeal and fish oil in 2024, Oceana’s current performance has been adversely affected by global fish oil prices returning to more normal levels.
    25 Mar 2025
    25 Mar 2025
    Photo by on
    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

    Steady consumer demand for Lucky Star and an improved performance from Wild Caught Seafood have however contributed positively.

    In a trading update for the five months ended 23 February, the Group said a recovery in Peruvian production resulted in fishmeal, and particularly fish oil prices normalising from record highs. This impacted Oceana’s US and African fishmeal and fish oil operations.

    Lucky Star Foods sales volumes increased by 5%. This was driven by continued consumer demand for affordable protein and the Group’s strategy to expand the brand and product range.

    Margins improved following better-than-expected local pilchard landings, a consistent supply of imported frozen fish and the canneries operating more efficiently after upgrades carried out during the previous financial year. The cost of higher stock holding due to the timing of frozen fish procurement offset some of this margin improvement.

    The factory upgrades also somewhat mitigated the impact of the price correction on the African fishmeal and fish oil operation. In addition to the efficiency gains, the upgrades delivered notable power and coal savings and resulted in quality improvements, throughput and yields.

    The expanded production capacity of the West Coast plants will also allow Oceana to capitalise on improved landings of a robust red-eye herring biomass and the anticipated recovery of the anchovy biomass.

    Daybrook, the US fishmeal and fish oil operation, only operated for a month in the period as the season was closed. Its performance declined from a record result in the previous financial year, mainly due to lower global fish oil prices and lower sales volumes.

    Investment in the Wild Caught hake fleet saw improvements in days at sea and catch rates enabling the hake business to benefit from a 5% increase in total allowable catch.

    After a mechanical failure last year, the Desert Diamond is back at sea and landing reasonable catches. Horse mackerel performance in Namibia was considerably lower but catch rates were better in the second quarter and pricing remains strong.

    Oceana also announced it is unwinding the Stakeholder Empowerment Trust and will repurchase the Trust’s shares giving the value back to investors. Oceana’s Employee Empowerment Trust, known as the Oceana Saam Sonke Trust, will continue to operate in line with its original terms.

    Read more: Oceana, fish oil
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: GG Alcock on KasiNomics - A growth trend reshaping Africa's economies
    Let's do Biz