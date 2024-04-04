Industries

    North West opens newly built school in Vryburg

    4 Apr 2024
    North West acting premier Nono Maloyi has opened and handed over the newly constructed Saruchera Primary School in Huhudi, Vryburg, in the Naledi Local Municipality.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The acting premier was accompanied by the MEC for Education, Ntsetsao Viola Motsumi, the department’s senior managers and executives from the local and district municipalities.

    The school will enrol approximately 1,380 students from Grades R to 6 for the second term on Wednesday, 3 April 2024.

    “These learners were previously attending various schools around Huhudi township, and the official opening of this new school is set to bring the much-needed relief to the releasing schools as they were already overcrowded,” the Office of the Acting Premier said.

    This state-of-the-art primary school comprises, amongst others, 24 classrooms, a library, a computer centre, Grade R facilities, a multipurpose hall, toilets and changing rooms.

    The learning institution will also employ 33 educators, including a principal and two deputies, the majority of whom are from the surrounding releasing schools.

    According to the statement, the construction of Saruchera Primary School was necessitated by the establishment of a new settlement and the building of government-subsidised houses in extensions 25 and 28 in Huhudi, which resulted in overcrowding in the already existing schools around the township.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

