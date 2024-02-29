Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OppoBET SoftwareBizcommunity.comCatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Technology News South Africa

Nigeria cracks down on crypto, Binance execs caught in crossfire

By Mehnaz Yasmin
29 Feb 2024
29 Feb 2024
Two senior executives at Binance have been detained in Nigeria as the country cracks down on cryptocurrency exchanges, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Binance logo is seen in this illustration. Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
Binance logo is seen in this illustration. Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

The executives flew to Nigeria following the country's decision to ban several cryptocurrency trading websites last week but they were detained by the office of the country's national security adviser and their passports seized, the report said.

Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Bitcoin price surge is predicted to continue throughout 2024. Source: André François McKenzie/Unsplash
Bitcoin rollercoaster rides on with halving and regulatory legitimacy still to come

  15 Feb 2024

The crackdown follows a period after several cryptocurrency websites emerged as platforms of choice for trading the Nigerian currency, which has suffered chronic dollar shortages.

The naira's official exchange rate has been trading at levels close to the parallel market level after the currency was devalued last month, its second adjustment in less than a year.

Africa's largest economy has been experiencing crippling dollar shortages that have pushed its currency to record lows after foreign investors fled following a previous oil price collapse and introduction of capital controls in 2015.

Read more: trading platform, bitcoin, cryptocurrency, Binance
NextOptions

Source: Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

Related

Image source: welcomia –
Can crypto regulation help SA shake off FATF greylisting?
 16 Feb 2024
The Bitcoin price surge is predicted to continue throughout 2024. Source: André François McKenzie/Unsplash
Bitcoin rollercoaster rides on with halving and regulatory legitimacy still to come
 15 Feb 2024
Source: Reuters.
Cryptoverse: Will bitcoin behave better on Wall Street?
 23 Jan 2024
Source: André François McKenzie/Unsplash
Bitcoin-based stock trading gets US regulatory approval
 11 Jan 2024
Bitcoin mining activity in 2023 has contributed to a surge in electricity use. Source: Dmytro Demidko/Unsplash
Bitcoin’s soaring energy consumption remains a sustainability concern
21 Dec 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo is the most prominent spokesperson for Binance. Source: x.com
Cristiano Ronaldo faces $1bn lawsuit, implicated in Binance crypto fraud
 1 Dec 2023
Source: Supplied.
#2023 Africa Financial Industry Summit: Yellow Card clinches prestigious award
17 Nov 2023
Sam Bankman-Fried introduced at Crypto Bahamas conference.
SBF found guilty on all counts, faces 100-year sentence
 6 Nov 2023
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz