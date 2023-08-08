New look for Nicci Boutiques at Nicolway Bryanston

Nicci Boutiques reopened its Nicolway Bryanston store in Johannesburg on Thursday, 28 March 2024 after undergoing a complete transformation.

Image supplied

Located in Sandton, the redesigned store reflects Nicci’s commitment to innovation, style, and personalised service. The renovation promises to redefine the shopping experience for fashion enthusiasts and aligns with the brand’s customer-centric approach.

The grand reopening of Nicci’s Nicolway store comes at the perfect time, as the brand readies itself for its revered Winter Launch, taking place on 10 April 2024, both in-store and online.

"We are delighted to unveil our newly renovated store with its reimagined elements. This reopening represents a significant milestone for the Nicci brand," explains Niki Breger, co-founder of Nicci.

She further elaborates: "We aim to create an immersive shopping environment that resonates with our discerning clientele, offering them an unparalleled experience from the moment they step through our doors."

The revitalised Nicolway store is a testament to Breger’s dedication to providing a seamless fusion of style and sophistication for its growing customer base. Boasting a unique and contemporary aesthetic, the store's interior exudes an ambience of exclusivity, inviting customers to embark on a journey of discovery and style.

Image supplied

Design and décor

Despite the Nicolway store having the same location as before, customers can expect an entirely new store, boasting a fresh new look and feel.

The store’s makeover was meticulously planned out by Nicci’s architecture team which encapsulated the fashion retailer’s key characteristics and modern branding.

The new Nicci store is set to become a shopping haven for fashion lovers of all ages and sizes. This chic aesthetic continues throughout other store elements, including the custom-made furniture and fixtures, redesigned, spacious changing rooms, and the store’s upgraded branding.

The architecture team who led the project cleverly utilised the square meterage of the store, ultimately maximising floor space, and making the store feel bigger with the new layout.

The new design layout and sheer white surfaces create a backdrop to showcase Nicci’s bold and beautiful collections.