Mpumelelo Mhlongo grabs SA's first gold medal at Paris Paralympics

Mpumelelo Mhlongo, South Africa’s three-time world record breaking Paralympian, has made history once again by winning a gold medal in the men's 100m T44 event at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

With a blazing finish time of 11.12 seconds, Mhlongo solidified his status as one of the world’s top para-athletes, bringing pride to South Africa and inspiring future generations.

Mhlongo’s victory is a powerful testament to his hard work and resilience, having overcome significant challenges in his journey to the Paralympics.

Born with amniotic band syndrome and a deformed club foot, he has truly embodied the meaning of his name – Mpumelelo, which means ‘success’.

“Mpumelelo’s achievement in Paris further highlights the transformative power of sport to transcend barriers, and showcases the immense talent within the Paralympic movement in South Africa,” says Peta Dixon, head of sponsorships at Investec.

“Speaking as his long-time athletic sponsor, as well as on behalf of Mpumi’s close-knit colleague community here at Investec, we are thrilled to witness him make history. His triumph is an extraordinary win for South Africa, and a powerful reminder that with the right talent, support and opportunity, boundaries can be broken. We are incredibly proud to stand behind athletes like him, who inspire us all to reach for greatness."