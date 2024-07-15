Lifestyle Sport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

StilesOnPoint PRDNA Brand ArchitectsBusiness and Arts South AfricaSappiBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Sport News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Mpumelelo Mhlongo grabs SA's first gold medal at Paris Paralympics

    2 Sep 2024
    2 Sep 2024
    Mpumelelo Mhlongo, South Africa’s three-time world record breaking Paralympian, has made history once again by winning a gold medal in the men's 100m T44 event at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    With a blazing finish time of 11.12 seconds, Mhlongo solidified his status as one of the world’s top para-athletes, bringing pride to South Africa and inspiring future generations.

    Mhlongo’s victory is a powerful testament to his hard work and resilience, having overcome significant challenges in his journey to the Paralympics.

    Born with amniotic band syndrome and a deformed club foot, he has truly embodied the meaning of his name – Mpumelelo, which means ‘success’.

    “Mpumelelo’s achievement in Paris further highlights the transformative power of sport to transcend barriers, and showcases the immense talent within the Paralympic movement in South Africa,” says Peta Dixon, head of sponsorships at Investec.

    “Speaking as his long-time athletic sponsor, as well as on behalf of Mpumi’s close-knit colleague community here at Investec, we are thrilled to witness him make history. His triumph is an extraordinary win for South Africa, and a powerful reminder that with the right talent, support and opportunity, boundaries can be broken. We are incredibly proud to stand behind athletes like him, who inspire us all to reach for greatness."

    Share this article
    NextOptions


    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz