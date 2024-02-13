Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

EverlyticOgilvy South AfricaBroad MediaIMC ConferenceMediaHeads 360AAA School of AdvertisingStudent VillageScan DisplayRand ShowAFDADentsuBoomtownDaily MaverickRT7 DigitalDelta Victor BravoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Streaming News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    More Tyler Perry content headed to Netflix as he signs multi-year deal

    13 Feb 2024
    13 Feb 2024
    Tyler Perry has extended his creative partnership with Netflix by signing a multi-year first-look series deal.
    Tyler Perry has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. Source: Supplied.
    Tyler Perry has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. Source: Supplied.

    The first series announced under the new deal is Beauty in Black, a 16-episode hour-long drama, written, directed, and produced by Perry.

    Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out and Mallory is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.

    Angi Bones and Tony Strickland will also produce for Tyler Perry Studios.

    Source:
    WWE's Raw to transition from linear TV to Netflix in historic move

      25 Jan 2024

    Perry and Netflix formed a creative partnership in 2023, where Perry will write, direct and produce feature films under a multi-year first-look deal.

    Perry’s upcoming films with Netflix include Six Triple Eight starring an ensemble cast led by Kerry Washington, and Mea Culpa starring Kelly Rowland.

    His previous films with Netflix include A Jazzman’s Blues, a sweeping tale of forbidden love that made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, A Madea Homecoming, the 12th installment of the billion dollar Madea franchise, and the thriller A Fall from Grace.

    Read more: Film, streaming, Series, Netflix, Kelly Rowland, movie, deal, Tyler Perry
    NextOptions


    Related

    The logo of French TV channel 'Canal Plus' is pictured outside a company building in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France. Source: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier.
    Canal Plus' R105 per share offer rejected by MultiChoice Group
     5 Feb 2024
    Jumpstart programme to boost emerging filmmakers' international market skills opens
    Jumpstart programme to boost emerging filmmakers' international market skills opens
    2 Feb 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Dale Hefer &#x2013; The year marketers become user-wranglers to get more from less
    #BizTrends2024: Dale Hefer – The year marketers become user-wranglers to get more from less
     30 Jan 2024
    Navigating media trends in 2024: adapting strategies for consumer engagement
    KantarNavigating media trends in 2024: adapting strategies for consumer engagement
    12 South African projects selected for Durban FilmMart Institute's development programme
    12 South African projects selected for Durban FilmMart Institute's development programme
    25 Jan 2024
    Source:
    WWE's Raw to transition from linear TV to Netflix in historic move
     25 Jan 2024
    Source: © Multichoice DStv, the satellite service of MultiChoice, has experienced its first downturn in its most dynamic market, South Africa
    Subscriber downturn leads to questions on MultiChoice's sustained success
    18 Jan 2024
    Source:
    MultiChoice to offer Premier League content on streaming platform Showmax
     16 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz