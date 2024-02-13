More Tyler Perry content headed to Netflix as he signs multi-year deal

Tyler Perry has extended his creative partnership with Netflix by signing a multi-year first-look series deal.

The first series announced under the new deal is Beauty in Black, a 16-episode hour-long drama, written, directed, and produced by Perry.

Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out and Mallory is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.

Angi Bones and Tony Strickland will also produce for Tyler Perry Studios.

Perry and Netflix formed a creative partnership in 2023, where Perry will write, direct and produce feature films under a multi-year first-look deal.

Perry’s upcoming films with Netflix include Six Triple Eight starring an ensemble cast led by Kerry Washington, and Mea Culpa starring Kelly Rowland.

His previous films with Netflix include A Jazzman’s Blues, a sweeping tale of forbidden love that made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, A Madea Homecoming, the 12th installment of the billion dollar Madea franchise, and the thriller A Fall from Grace.