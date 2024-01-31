MusicExchange: Milky Chance brings 'Living in A Haze' to SA

Milky Chance will be bringing their “Living in A Haze” tour to South Africa in February with performances in Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban.

Image supplied

"It’s been way too long since we were over in SA. Back then it was so special for so many reasons and we really felt welcomed by the people. We have plenty of new music since our last visit that we want to share and we grew into the live band we always wanted to be. We can’t wait to play for the people in SA", says Philipp Dausch, bassist and percussionist, who is extremely excited for their return to South Africa and the tour has a special reveal as well.

Their latest album, Living In A Haze, released in June 2023 on their own Muggelig Records, has reportedly delivered over 500 million streams from three global hits - Colorado, Synchronize and Living in A Haze - and allowed the band to embark on their biggest-ever North American tour weaving their way across 65 cities including iconic venues like Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Milky Chance originated in Kassel, Germany, where childhood friends vocalist and guitarist Clemens Rehbein, and Dausch, formed the indie-pop band and rose to fame with their breakout folk/electronic hit Stolen Dance which reached #1 in several European countries.

Over four album releases, they've reached a massive global audience and by going fully independent in 2021 have evolved to thrive in an increasingly precarious music industry, building an enviable touring resume (including festivals like Coachella, Reading & Leeds, and Lollapalooza) and an audience stretching from the US, Canada and Mexico to the EU, Australia, and beyond.

Image supplied

Dausch chats with us ahead of the 'Living in A Haze' tour to South Africa.

What does music mean to you?

Safe space, unity and love.

What is your music about?

Mainly love in all its aspects.

What is your motto?

Wird schon - it translates to 'It will be fine'.

Fame is about.

Being famous?!

Retirement will happen when.

I’m dead.

I don't do.

Yoga.

Who would you love to co-write with?

Anyone who writes amazing songs.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

Really anywhere, just life.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Making music with lifelong friends.

The song you must do during every show?

Stolen Dance

Any funny moments on stage?

So, so many.

My heroes are?

My mum and my wife.

My style icon is.

My son.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

I have a lot of admiration for people living super simple in the Outback, because I think it takes a lot of self-centering to be able to.

What is your most treasured possession?

My grandma’s necklace.

It's your round; what are you drinking?

Whiskey sour.

Dream gig to do?

Any gig.

Image supplied

Any nicknames?

Flippo.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

Ceramics.

Pick five words to describe yourself?

I am a human being.

Greatest movie ever made?

Haven’t seen it yet...

What book are you reading?

Panikherz by Benjamin von Stuckrad-Barre.

What song changed your life?

A Name by John Frusciante.

Who do you love?

My family and friends.

What do you complain about most often?

Dogs sh*tting in the street.

What is your biggest fear?

The owners of the dogs.

Happiness is…

A city without dog sh*t.

On stage, I tend to.

Dance.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Still learning it...

What has been your favorite journey so far?

To Africa.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

We've been working with Viva Con Aqua for a while now...

Wishes and dreams?

Peace in this world.

“Living in A Haze” tour dates

15 February 2024: Green Point A-Track, Cape Town



17 February 2024: Marks Park in Emmarentia, Johannesburg



18 February 2024: Durban Botanic Gardens uMphafa Field, Durban

Tickets available at https://breakoutevents.co.za/

Social media

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MilkyChance

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@milkychanceofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MilkyChance

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/milkychance_official/?hl=de

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/milkychancemusic/