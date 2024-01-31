MusicExchange: Milky Chance brings 'Living in A Haze' to SA

"It’s been way too long since we were over in SA. Back then it was so special for so many reasons and we really felt welcomed by the people. We have plenty of new music since our last visit that we want to share and we grew into the live band we always wanted to be. We can’t wait to play for the people in SA", says Philipp Dausch, bassist and percussionist, who is extremely excited for their return to South Africa and the tour has a special reveal as well.
"It’s been way too long since we were over in SA. Back then it was so special for so many reasons and we really felt welcomed by the people. We have plenty of new music since our last visit that we want to share and we grew into the live band we always wanted to be. We can’t wait to play for the people in SA", says Dausch.
Their latest album, Living In A Haze, released in June 2023 on their own Muggelig Records, has reportedly delivered over 500 million streams from three global hits - Colorado, Synchronize and Living in A Haze - and allowed the band to embark on their biggest-ever North American tour weaving their way across 65 cities including iconic venues like Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater.
Milky Chance originated in Kassel, Germany, where childhood friends vocalist and guitarist Clemens Rehbein, and Dausch, formed the indie-pop band and rose to fame with their breakout folk/electronic hit Stolen Dance which reached #1 in several European countries.
Over four album releases, they've reached a massive global audience and by going fully independent in 2021 have evolved to thrive in an increasingly precarious music industry, building an enviable touring resume (including festivals like Coachella, Reading & Leeds, and Lollapalooza) and an audience stretching from the US, Canada and Mexico to the EU, Australia, and beyond.
Dausch chats with us ahead of the 'Living in A Haze' tour to South Africa.
Safe space, unity and love.
Mainly love in all its aspects.
Wird schon - it translates to 'It will be fine'.
Being famous?!
I’m dead.
Yoga.
Anyone who writes amazing songs.
Really anywhere, just life.
Making music with lifelong friends.
Stolen Dance
So, so many.
My mum and my wife.
My son.
I have a lot of admiration for people living super simple in the Outback, because I think it takes a lot of self-centering to be able to.
My grandma’s necklace.
Whiskey sour.
Any gig.
Flippo.
Ceramics.
I am a human being.
Haven’t seen it yet...
Panikherz by Benjamin von Stuckrad-Barre.
A Name by John Frusciante.
My family and friends.
Dogs sh*tting in the street.
The owners of the dogs.
A city without dog sh*t.
Dance.
Still learning it...
To Africa.
We've been working with Viva Con Aqua for a while now...
Peace in this world.
Tickets available at https://breakoutevents.co.za/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MilkyChance
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@milkychanceofficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MilkyChance
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/milkychance_official/?hl=de
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/milkychancemusic/