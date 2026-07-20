MEA travel spending to surge 48% by 2030

The regional travel economy across the Middle East and Africa is projected to expand by 47.7% between 2025 and 2030, injecting more than US$50bn in additional value into the sector.

Source: Supplied

The latest data, published in Euromonitor International’s Travel in an Age of Poly-Crisis report alongside updated hospitality data from STR, demonstrates that consumer travel demand remains fundamentally resilient despite recent aviation and hospitality disruptions in the region.

The combined research insights are scheduled to be presented in full at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 conference, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14 to 17 September.

Resilience drives regional growth

According to the data, geopolitical instability has temporarily shifted passenger confidence and affected specific local hospitality sectors, but long-term growth trajectories remain positive.

Rather than cancelling travel plans altogether, global consumers are adapting by visualising different itineraries—increasingly opting for regional destinations, demanding higher booking flexibility, and prioritising experience-based travel over traditional holiday spending.

Markets anchored by established tourism infrastructure and strong international connectivity are expected to rebound rapidly as consumer confidence returns.

Danielle Curtis, regional portfolio director – UAE at RX Global, noted that periods of market volatility are driving swift operational adaptations across the supply chain.

“Periods of uncertainty often accelerate change, and today's travel industry is already adapting faster than many anticipated,” Curtis said. “What is particularly encouraging from the latest research is that traveller confidence has not disappeared; it has evolved.

"Consumers continue to prioritise travel, destinations are responding with greater agility, and technology is enabling businesses to become more resilient than ever before.”

Tech becomes core differentiator

The forecasts indicate that technological integration will serve as a primary competitive advantage for operators navigating the next phase of market recovery.

Predictive customer support, AI-driven booking systems, hyper-personalisation, and seamless digital travel management are moving from premium luxuries to baseline operational requirements.

The analytical breakdowns will form the core of ATM 2026's central theme, Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology.

During the event, Euromonitor International will lead a dedicated session on the Global Stage titled The State of Travel: Inflation, Polycrisis & the New Travel Reality.

Concurrently, STR will deliver two technical presentations on the Future Stage and Experience Hub, focusing on experience-led hotel revenue recovery strategies and shifting consumer expectations.