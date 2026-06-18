YouthMonth | Marketing's role in empowering the next generation

Every June, South Africa celebrates Youth Month to honour the bravery and selflessness of the youth whose actions were significant in shaping the nation’s history.

Matla Media’s Nompumelelo Zwane asks how we can empower the next generation (Image supplied)

While Youth Month serves as a reminder of the events of 1976, it also offers a chance to consider the opportunities and challenges that today's youth encounter as well as the role that society plays in empowering the next generation.

Significant obstacles

As a young person, I have witnessed numerous gifted and hardworking peers struggle to secure jobs even if they had the required qualifications and abilities.

South African youth continue to face significant obstacles, including unemployment, limited access to opportunities and increasing demand for digital and technological skills.

Many young people have the talent, creativity and passion to succeed, but they sometimes struggle to find opportunities where they can develop and demonstrate their skills.

Addressing these challenges calls for more than just simply acknowledging young people's potential, but it also requires creating environments in which they can thrive.

Innovation

Innovation is now recognised as one of the most successful tools for young empowerment.

In an increasingly digital world, young people are discovering new ways to learn, start businesses, exchange ideas and connect to opportunities.

From content production and digital marketing to entrepreneurship and technology-driven solutions, innovation is providing opportunities for many young South Africans.

Collaboration

Collaboration is also crucial to youth empowerment.

To provide mentorship, training, internships and career development opportunities, the government, academic institutions and community organisations must collaborate.

Stakeholders contribute to building a more innovative, inclusive and economically resilient South Africa by currently investing in the youth.

Focusing on action

Shifting beyond remembrance and focusing on action is essential as we celebrate youth month.

Providing resources and opportunities to the youth is a way to honour the heritage of previous generations. Identifying potential is just one component of empowerment.

Another is providing young people with opportunities to transform that potential into significant impact.

Media and communications industries

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The media and communication industries play a significant role in this change.

Beyond informing the public, media platforms can promote young voices and offer opportunities for emerging talent.

When young people gain access to platforms that enable them to communicate their ideas and develop professional skills, they become active participants in social transformation rather than passive spectators.

South Africa’s future will be shaped by the opportunities we offer for the youth today.

The next generation may become a powerful force for progress and positive change by embracing innovation, education, entrepreneurship as well as having access to platforms that amp up their voices.