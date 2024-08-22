WomensMonth: Marishka Govender's journey to CFO at Volvo Car SA

Women in the automotive industry are being celebrated this month at Bizcommunity, and we’ve had the privilege of speaking with the chief financial officer of Volvo Car South Africa, the local arm of the renowned Swedish luxury automaker.

Marishka Govender | image supplied

Govender's career journey started with Rand Merchant Bank as an equities accountant for two years. She then landed a job at Mercedes Benz South Africa (back then it was Daimler Chrysler).

When Mercedes Benz and Chrysler ended their partnership, Govender moved over to Chrysler for eight years to manage a small finance team and get more involved in the operational business.

"After Chrysler, I took a small break to spend time with my family. I then moved to Deloitte for four years and was mostly involved in a big project to implement S/4 Hana into the Deloitte Africa firm.

"I moved to Mann + Hummel as the head of finance and controlling for South Africa and Morocco. I then finally found my home at Volvo," says Govender.

What motivated you to pursue a career in finance and ultimately take on the role of CFO in the automotive industry?

As a little girl, I used to help my dad fix his cars and always had grease on my pretty dresses. I think it was my introduction to the motor industry, an industry I am very passionate about. At school, I loved mathematics and accounting, which is why I chose the financial path.

What key skills have you developed throughout your career that you find most valuable in your role as CFO?

There are many skills that I have developed in terms of business operations, strategy, governance and risk, but the most important skill is working in a multi-country, global team and learning about new ways of working with people who come from different backgrounds and cultures.

What were some of the most significant challenges you faced early in your career, and how did you overcome them?

I wouldn’t mention this as a challenge, but more of a work-life-balance scenario, and this was when I became a mum and created a lifestyle in which parent-hood, being a wife and holding a career is who I am, and not seeing those as separate ‘activities’, but allowing myself to embrace this is a holistic way of life.

How do you stay updated with the latest trends and developments in financial management and the automotive industry?

Reading and being in touch with others in the industry, whether it’s attending a finance event or attending a woman in the automotive industry event.

How do you see the automotive industry evolving in terms of financial management and strategy?

There is a huge focus and transformation in electrification and sustainability. Finance will need to evolve in long-term planning by using digital tools to provide data analysis and utilising those to improve strategy for the future.

Reflect on your experiences as a woman in a senior financial leadership role within the automotive industry.

While the automotive industry is predominantly male-dominated and challenging, for me it’s about being your true self and being humble, whether you’re in a board meeting or in the tea room.

What advice do you have for women aspiring to reach executive positions in the finance or automotive sectors?

Be your true unique self, and don’t say no to opportunities that will enable learning and growth. Network with people from different industries to stay informed and adaptable.