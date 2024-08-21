BMW Group Financial Services SA welcomes new CFO Roger Rooden

BMW Group Financial Services South Africa has announced the appointment of Roger Rooden as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Roger Rooden | image supplied

Rooden has had an extensive and diverse career, including experience in sales, organisational consultancy, risk, and finance.

He began within ING Bank and ING Car Lease before moving to the BMW Group when ING Car Lease was acquired by Alphabet, BMW Group Financial Services’ fleet management arm.

Rooden has held key positions across the global organisation, including CFO of BMW Group Financial Services Japan, and more recently, CFO of BMW Group Financial Services Sub-Region Northern Europe. He arrived in South Africa on 15 August to begin fulfilling his role in person.

Commenting on his appointment, Rooden said: “I firmly believe that growth and profitability result from a combination of customer focus, operational excellence, and close collaboration – particularly between our National Sales Company (NSC) and National Financial Services Company (NFSC), and our retail partners. In leading this multi-talented and technologically savvy finance team, I intend to help shape financing strategies and decisions for the future.”

Stefan Schuett, CEO of BMW Group Financial Services South Africa, commented: “Roger has incredible knowledge about clients and retailers. He joins our team with an impressive track record of growing and advancing organisations, complemented by a delightful human approach. On behalf of the team, I wish him all the best in his new role and look forward to working alongside him.”

“Rooden has demonstrated his ability as a strategic financial leader, risk manager, and driver of digital transformation. BMW Group Financial Services South Africa welcomes him with the certainty in his ability to help steer the organisation to greater success, ” said BMW Group Financial Services South Africa.