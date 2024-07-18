Healthcare Surgical Procedures
    Mandela Day: Gauteng's health initiative clears surgery backlog

    18 Jul 2024
    18 Jul 2024
    With the world today marking Mandela Day, the Gauteng Department of Health is embarking on the second edition of its Surgical Marathon initiative in honour of the memory of the former statesman, Nelson Mandela.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    “This initiative builds on the success achieved in 2023 when the department launched the project to honour Madiba by making a difference in the lives of others.

    "At the time of the launch, there was a historical backlog of 37,000 surgeries that had accumulated over time. Through the concerted efforts of 30 participating hospitals, the department was able to clear the backlog by the end of the 2023/2024 financial year, benefitting thousands of patients,” the provincial department said in a statement.

    The 2024 Surgical Marathon edition will focus on fast-tracking surgical operations for patients who are currently on the waiting lists across key specialties such as paediatrics, orthopaedic, neurology, urology, myomectomy, and breast surgeries, among others.

    Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, was expected to join the team at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital today to oversee the ongoing surgical marathon there, and hand over some donations to patients at the facility.

    Surgical marathon initiatives

    The hospital is poised to perform more than 120 surgical procedures across various specialties. Other facilities across the province will also be participating in the surgical marathon.

    "In alignment with the 2024 Nelson Mandela Day theme, ‘It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity,’ which signifies the importance of taking action to end poverty and inequality, the Gauteng Department of Health recognises that change happens when individuals and collectives take meaningful steps to impact the lives of others,” it said.

    Mandela International Day is celebrated on 18 July every year in honour of the first democratically elected President of South Africa, the late Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

