Leapfrog property group appoints Fritz Swanepoel as group CEO

Leapfrog Property Group has appointed Fritz Swanepoel as its new chief executive officer, effective January 2026. Swanepoel's role will be to steer national growth, execution discipline, and franchise performance for the Group.

Proven commercial and operational experience

Swanepoel brings more than 25 years of experience building and leading organisations in fast-moving, customer-centric industries. He joins Leapfrog from OUTsurance, where he most recently served as head of commercial sales for coastal regions.

His career spans senior roles in sales, client services, and general management, underpinned by advanced business training from Henley Business School and GIBS.

Swanepoel has also been instrumental in unlocking new markets and securing major national partnerships with leading South African consumer and retail brands.

Leadership continuity and transition

CEO Jan le Roux will transition into a supportive role as executive director, remaining actively involved in the group. His focus will be on supporting the new CEO, particularly in areas of recruitment and strategic expansion.

“We are delighted to welcome Fritz to the Leapfrog team,” says le Roux. “He brings a clear mandate to drive growth and build teams equipped to win at scale. His leadership and execution focus will be key as we take Leapfrog to the next level.”

Looking ahead

Swanepoel says he is excited to take on the role at a pivotal time for the business.

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to lead a group with the reputation and potential that Leapfrog boasts,” he says.

“I look forward to applying my experience in commercial discipline and strategic clarity to grow our modern real estate business and nurture our high-performing franchise networks.”