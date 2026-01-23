Rode appoints Jess Moyer as COO amid strategic growth

Rode Publications & Media, the leading source of independent data, insight and intelligence about South Africa’s property industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jess Moyer as chief operating officer.

Jess Moyer, chief operating officer of Rode Publications & Media.

Moyer brings more than 20 years of C-suite and board-level leadership experience in strategy, research, analytics and multinational operations. She joins Rode at a pivotal time as the company scales and expands its data solutions to meet today’s demand for more accessible, data-driven insights for property-related decision making.

Rode’s datasets stretch back over nearly four decades and combine extensive historical records with current data, reflecting actual market conditions. This breadth and depth of information allow Rode to answer the industry’s biggest questions, support better decision-making and provide bespoke data solutions for investors, developers, lenders, valuers and corporate users.

In her new role, Moyer will lead operations with a sharp focus on elevating and expanding the relevance and uses of property data. She will drive the development of a groundbreaking solution that, for the first time in the sector, integrates multiple sources property information, to create single, seamlessly accessible intelligence platform.

Her recent role as director of strategy and research at Cushman & Wakefield | BROLL saw her drive transformation towards technology-enabled, insight-led services. She previously held senior positions including chief operating officer: Africa at Broll Property Group, and nearly a decade at global analytics firm MSCI/IPD.

Moyer holds a Bachelor of Engineering with Honours, a Master of Property, an MBA in International Business and trade, and a Master of Data Science Strategy and Leadership. Her combination of strategic acumen and technical expertise adds to Rode’s capacity to turn complex datasets into actionable answers and solutions for the property sector.

By leveraging its well-established reputation for delivering insights that are both rigorous and current and its extensive datasets, Rode Publications & Media aims to build on its position as the premier source for real estate intelligence in South Africa and expand its services into new sectors.

Gavin Commins, director of Rode Publications & Media, says, “Jess’s appointment strengthens our leadership team at a strategic moment for Rode. Her deep understanding of data-centric transformation and property markets will be invaluable as we accelerate growth and develop a fit-for-purpose, innovative intelligence platform. We are reimagining how data, analytics and insights are accessed, consumed and applied by a broad range of real estate stakeholders.”

Moyer says, “Rode’s combination of long-term data, live market insight and sector expertise makes it a vital partner to the industry. I’m thrilled to join at a time of such clear momentum and opportunity as we continue to enhance the immediacy, relevance and impact of our insights.”

For decades, Rode has been the cornerstone of market intelligence in the South African property market. Founded in 1987 as Rode & Associates, the business was restructured in 2024 following its acquisition by The Valuator Advisory. Rode Publications & Media was established as a new company to house the market research and insights business of the of the former Rode & Associates.

Today, Rode produces respected market research widely used across South Africa’s property and financial services sectors, and beyond. Its reports combine extensive proprietary and third-party data with expert analysis and forecasting, offering commentary on key market trends and investment signals across the built environment, including office, industrial, retail and residential property sectors.

Rode’s trajectory was boosted with a strategic investment by REdimension Capital in 2025, made from the REdimension Real Estate Technology and Sustainability Fund, which is backed by investors including Burstone Real Estate Partners, Growthpoint Properties, Rand Merchant Bank, Liberty Group and Sphere Holdings.

Widely seen as an essential reference point, emerging, specialist and alternative sectors of the property industry actively seek coverage in Rode’s reports. In 2025, the flagship Rode Report on the South African Property Market expanded to include, for the first time, the multifamily residential rental sector in collaboration with the South African Multifamily Residential Rental Association (SAMRRA), building on the report’s comprehensive relevance.



