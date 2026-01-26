Heartwood Properties Limited approved for A2X secondary listing

Heartwood Properties Limited has been approved for a secondary listing on A2X, with Heartwood’s shares to commence trading on A2X on Monday, 2 February 2026.

Heartwood Properties Limited has been approved for a secondary listing on A2X. Pictured: Heartwood Properties’ new warehouse for Provincial Logistics (Image supplied)

Heartwood is currently listed on the Cape Town Stock Exchange (CTSE) and will retain its primary listing there.

More choice

Heartwood is a commercial and industrial property investment and development company with a portfolio concentrated primarily in the Western Cape.

The company’s decision to list on A2X forms part of its ongoing focus on enhancing shareholder value and broadening market access.

The secondary listing provides Heartwood shareholders with more choice.

By listing on A2X, Heartwood Properties is now able to provide access to both the retail market through the Cape Town Stock Exchange and the institutional market through A2X.

John Whall, CEO of Heartwood Properties, comments on the listing, “Listing on A2X provides Heartwood shareholders with an additional venue on which to trade our shares, supporting liquidity and accessibility.

“As we continue to grow and invest in high-quality commercial and industrial assets, this secondary listing aligns with our commitment to transparency, efficiency and long-term value creation.”

Increasing competition

Kevin Brady, CEO of A2X Markets, says, “We are pleased to welcome Heartwood Properties to A2X. Secondary listings play an important role in improving investor outcomes by increasing choice, enhancing liquidity and supporting more efficient price discovery.

“Heartwood’s listing reflects the growing demand among issuers for competitive market structures that deliver tangible benefits to shareholders.”

A2X is South Africa’s licensed stock exchange focused on increasing competition in the equity market through efficient, transparent and cost-effective secondary trading.

The introduction of competition between trading venues is widely recognised in mature markets globally as improving market quality and execution outcomes for investors.

A2X now supports trading in a growing number of securities across multiple sectors, providing issuers with an efficient secondary market and investors with improved execution and reduced transaction costs.