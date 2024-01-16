Latest accreditations awarded by Cohsasa – November 2024

The 87-bed Ezulwini Private Hospital recently became the first Cohsasa-accredited hospital in eSwatini. Situated in that country’s capital, Mbabane, the hospital achieved a compliance rating of 93 and has been given a two-year award.

Says CEO of Cohsasa, Ms Jacqui Stewart, “This is a great achievement for the team at Ezulwini Private Hospital. They started to implement the accreditation standards soon after this state-of-the-art hospital was opened, underlining that safe, quality care is the priority for their patients”

Another outstanding feature of these latest awards – see the list below – is the accreditation of two more Cure Day Hospitals – East London and Wilgeheuwel. This increases the total number of accredited Cure Day Hospitals in South Africa to nine out of 12 hospitals.

What do these awards represent?

When a health facility earns Cohsasa accreditation, it’s a sign that it has achieved robust international standards. This means patients visiting these facilities can trust they’ll receive safe, high-quality care.

Name of Facility Award Duration Arwyp Medical Centre Full Accreditation 3 Years Cure Day Hospital East London Full Accreditation 2 Years

Cure Day Hospital Wilgeheuwel Full Accreditation 3 Years Drakenstein Palliative Care Hospice Full Accreditation 4 Years Ezulwini Private Hospital Full Accreditation 2 Years Helderberg Hospice Full Accreditation 4 Years St Nicholas Hospital (Campbell Branch) Full Accreditation

3 Years

But what does this mean?

A Cohsasa full accreditation award confirms that a healthcare facility has successfully completed a rigorous quality improvement programme. It is compliant with standards endorsed by the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (ISQua-EEA), the global authority overseeing quality in healthcare across 70 countries.

Cohsasa itself is accredited by ISQua-EEA, as are its standards, making it the only internationally recognised accrediting body for healthcare facilities in sub-Saharan Africa.

Facilities entering Cohsasa’s programme initially earn a two-year accreditation for meeting these demanding standards. As they continue their journey of quality improvement, longer awards reflect their sustained excellence. A four-year accreditation signals to patients that the facility has maintained superior standards for at least eight years.

To ensure that the standards are maintained, all accredited facilities must undergo an interim survey halfway through their accreditation period. This ensures that quality standards remain high and that patients continue to benefit from outstanding care.



