    Latest accreditations awarded by Cohsasa – November 2024

    Issued by COHSASA
    9 Dec 2024
    9 Dec 2024
    The 87-bed Ezulwini Private Hospital recently became the first Cohsasa-accredited hospital in eSwatini. Situated in that country’s capital, Mbabane, the hospital achieved a compliance rating of 93 and has been given a two-year award.
    Latest accreditations awarded by Cohsasa &#x2013; November 2024

    Says CEO of Cohsasa, Ms Jacqui Stewart, “This is a great achievement for the team at Ezulwini Private Hospital. They started to implement the accreditation standards soon after this state-of-the-art hospital was opened, underlining that safe, quality care is the priority for their patients”

    Another outstanding feature of these latest awards – see the list below – is the accreditation of two more Cure Day Hospitals – East London and Wilgeheuwel. This increases the total number of accredited Cure Day Hospitals in South Africa to nine out of 12 hospitals.

    What do these awards represent?

    When a health facility earns Cohsasa accreditation, it’s a sign that it has achieved robust international standards. This means patients visiting these facilities can trust they’ll receive safe, high-quality care.

    Want to know more about accreditation? Visit www.cohsasa.co.za



    Name of FacilityAwardDuration
    Arwyp Medical CentreFull Accreditation3 Years
    Cure Day Hospital East LondonFull Accreditation2 Years
    Cure Day Hospital WilgeheuwelFull Accreditation3 Years
    Drakenstein Palliative Care HospiceFull Accreditation4 Years
    Ezulwini Private HospitalFull Accreditation2 Years
    Helderberg HospiceFull Accreditation4 Years
    St Nicholas Hospital (Campbell Branch)Full Accreditation3 Years

    But what does this mean?

    A Cohsasa full accreditation award confirms that a healthcare facility has successfully completed a rigorous quality improvement programme. It is compliant with standards endorsed by the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (ISQua-EEA), the global authority overseeing quality in healthcare across 70 countries.

    Cohsasa itself is accredited by ISQua-EEA, as are its standards, making it the only internationally recognised accrediting body for healthcare facilities in sub-Saharan Africa.

    Facilities entering Cohsasa’s programme initially earn a two-year accreditation for meeting these demanding standards. As they continue their journey of quality improvement, longer awards reflect their sustained excellence. A four-year accreditation signals to patients that the facility has maintained superior standards for at least eight years.

    To ensure that the standards are maintained, all accredited facilities must undergo an interim survey halfway through their accreditation period. This ensures that quality standards remain high and that patients continue to benefit from outstanding care.

    COHSASA
    COHSASA, a not-for-profit organisation in Cape Town, South Africa, assists a wide range of healthcare facilities to meet and maintain quality standards.
