KZN entrepreneur wins top Anzisha Award as 2026 fellowship applications open

The Anzisha Prize has opened applications for its 2026 Fellowship, following the conclusion of the 2025 Entrepreneurship Education in Africa Summit, hosted at the African Leadership Academy in Johannesburg.

The programme supports Africa’s youngest founders with coaching, venture-building resources and a continent-wide network to help them grow their businesses and create employment.

At the closing gala, South African entrepreneur Cebolenkosi Gcabashe (22) was among four young Africans recognised for their impact.

Gcabashe, founder of KwaZulu-Natal-based G Khula Trading, received the Revenue Growth Award after building a profitable property services business from a single high-pressure cleaner.

Young entrepreneurs driving Africa’s growth

Other awardees included Nigeria’s Bunmi Esther Olalude, recognised for job creation and youth empowerment; Zimbabwe’s Tafadzwa Manyanye, for efficient agricultural systems; and Nigeria’s Christianah Madu, for storytelling and brand visibility.

Speakers at the summit explored how very young entrepreneurs are reshaping the world of work, with discussions focused on bridging the gap between education and employment, recognising the value of informal enterprise, and improving access to finance.

In her closing remarks, Anzisha managing editor Didi Onwu said entrepreneurship should no longer be viewed as a backup plan:

“Youth entrepreneurship isn’t the backup plan, it’s the blueprint,” said Onwu. “This summit is a reminder that youth-led enterprise isn’t what happens when things go wrong; it’s what happens when young people take control of their futures.”

Fellowship applications now open

Since 2011, Anzisha has supported nearly 300 young entrepreneurs across Africa through funding, mentorship and peer learning.

The 2026 Fellowship is open to applicants aged 15–22 who are running ventures on the continent. Successful candidates will join a growing community of innovators and compete for a share of a $50,000 prize pool.

Anzisha’s broader work includes research, advocacy and storytelling aimed at shaping policies that enable youth entrepreneurship. Its YouTube series, The Journey, documents the stories of very young founders transforming their communities.