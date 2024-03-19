Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Gordon Institute of Business ScienceTechnicreteEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Infrastructure & Utilities News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Crime is rampant in South Africa, lets change that with Martin Van Staden

Crime is rampant in South Africa, lets change that with Martin Van Staden

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #SIDSSA24: ISA tackles infrastructure lag, eyes private investment

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    19 Mar 2024
    19 Mar 2024
    With government facing challenges in spending its infrastructure budget, Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) is stepping in. They aim to better prepare and package projects to attract private investors. Acting head Mameetse Masemola explains ISA's strategy, how they pick projects, and the importance of partnerships beyond political lines.
    Mameetse Masemola, head of Infrastructure South Africa, at the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium
    Mameetse Masemola, head of Infrastructure South Africa, at the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium

    You mentioned "closing the infrastructure gap by 2030," but there's been a slowdown in government spending on infrastructure. How does Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) help bridge that gap and catalyse private investment?

    Government allocates money for infrastructure in 3-year cycles. Often, this money goes unused – it has to go back to National Treasury because of poor planning, not enough capacity to pull off the project, or issues with the service provider. ISA comes in to make sure projects are better prepared and packaged, so they're more attractive to private investors.

    There is a heavy emphasis on infrastructure projects in South Africa. Source: Jamar Penny/Unsplash
    Sanral to inject R2bn into Eastern Cape over 3 years

    13 hours

    So, you mainly focus on specific projects that meet your criteria?

    That's right. We like projects in key sectors like energy, water, ICT, etc. – anything valued at R1bn and above. We give preference to projects with a big impact on the GDP, and where the project sponsors have proper governance and capacity in place.

    How does ISA add value to projects that are already viable and have sponsors?

    We help with projects that have funding, and those that don't. It's our job to prep them for blended finance or PPP options to take pressure off the fiscus. We can put in our own funding, bring other funds on board, and push for strategic projects within government.

    ISA gets allocated R200m per year to deploy and develop these projects. We can also catalyse other project preparation facilities.

    Let me give an example of the Transnet high-capacity rail from Gauteng to the Eastern Cape. ISA puts in its own funding. The DBSA is putting their own funding. IDC will also be putting their own funding. And so we are able to catalyse two very strategic DFIs in the country to put behind this project.

    ISA was started under the current administration. What happens if there's a change in government? Are these projects then at risk?

    As technocrats, we're not interested in politics. We put together proper handover reports for any incoming administration. What happens, towards the end of any administration in government is the following: the departments, the technocrats, we all prepare what we call handover reports.

    We must prepare them properly. There's a structure. There's a template that, the Department of Planning and Monitoring and Evaluation sends out for all of us to comply with that. So we package the handover, and we wait.

    So the incoming government, when it comes in after the national elections and receives those handover reports regardless of the permutations.

    The next government will set its own priorities, of course, but infrastructure development is crucial for any economy. We're confident that it will stay a focus.

    Could you elaborate on ISA's relationship with the Western Cape, whose provincial leadership indicated collaboration? MEC Tersius Simmers tread a fine line in his remarks at the symposium.

    We work brilliantly with the Western Cape. We even have a dedicated provincial lead just for Western Cape projects.

    I understand that it's an election year and you've got to punt your own programmes. You've got to punt the work the good work that you've done and where you're going, etc... So from my side, I don't have a problem.

    Read more: infrastructure, development, construction, Lindsey Schutters
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    Minister Zikalala at the MOU signing on day 2 of SIDSSA
    #SIDSSA24: Infrastructure symposium emphasises transformation
     14 hours
    Africa is served by a network of undersea internet cables
    Seacom and Liquid maintain service during cable outages, highlight need for ISP redundancy
     15 Mar 2024
    A tough day at the office for internet users in South Africa
    Mzansi in the dark: Microsoft acknowledges EMEA outage, but reports suggest wider issues [updated]
     14 Mar 2024
    Crypto takes one step closer to regulation in South Africa. Source: Coinahko/Unsplash
    South Africa takes lead in crypto regulation, approving 59 licenses
     14 Mar 2024
    Deputy President Paul Mashatile responded to questions from the NCOP
    Government scrambles to fix water, power outages with rapid response plans
    14 Mar 2024
    Mauro DelleMonache, CEO of Geovia
    Q&A: How Geovia is reimagining mining efficiency with digital twins
     12 Mar 2024
    &quot;Building F1,&quot; towering above Huawei HQ in Bantian, Shenzhen, China.
    Huawei signs patent deals with Vivo and Amazon
     11 Mar 2024
    The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity briefed the media on the Energy Action Plan
    Electricity Minister: ‘South Africa is making strides in addressing energy crisis’
     11 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz